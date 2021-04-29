LATTA — The Latta High School softball team appears ready for regionals. Just ask Sulphur.
The Lady Panthers pounded 10 home runs and ran away from Sulphur 20-8 in a six-inning run-rule at home Monday night.
Latta, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, improved to 20-5 on the season, while Class 5A No. 4 Sulphur fell to 21-7.
The Lady Panthers are off to a Class 4A Regional Tournament Thursday at Washington High School. The host Lady Warriors and Stroud open things up at 1 p.m. before Latta meets local foe Coalgate at 2:15 p.m. The championship game is set for 3:30 p.m. with a consolation title contest that evening at 6 p.m.
The game went back and forth for five innings.
Sulphur led 3-0 early, Latta surged ahead 6-3, the Lady Bulldogs grabbed an 8-6 lead and after five frames the Lady Panthers were clinging to an 11-8 advantage.
But the floodgates opened for the LHS offense in the bottom of the sixth with Latta scoring nine runs to end the game.
The Lady Panthers got back-to-back solo home runs from Taryn Batterton and Jaycie Prine to open the inning. Triniti Cotanny followed with a one-out, solo shot of her own that put Latta on top 14-8.
The home team hit back-to-back homers again when Laraby Jennings hit a two-run bomb and Brylea Russell hit a solo home run that made it 17-8.
Hailey Baber ended the scoring for the Lady Panthers with a three-run blast over the left-field fence.
Cotanny led a 21-hit Latta offense, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Russell finished 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored. Jenning finished 3-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Prine went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Baber finished 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored. Mallory Glenn finished 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Batterton went 2-fo4-4 with an RBI and two runs scored as well.
Sulphur collected nine hits in the contest led by Kinlee Duck, who went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs. Amera Garner finished 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Codi Reid ended up 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored.
Ally Dixon went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored for the visitors.
Sulphur is scheduled to host a Class 5A Regional Tournament beginning Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs meet Plainview at 1 p.m. in a first-round matchup before North Rock Creek battles Cache at 2:15 p.m.
