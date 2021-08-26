Lady Panthers outscore Okemah 35-0 in sweep

LATTA — Three Latta pitchers didn’t allow a hit in six shutout innings and the Lady Panthers erupted for a combined 35 runs in a district sweep of Okemah Tuesday at Swanson Field.
Jade Sanders and Laraby Jennings combined for a three-inning no-hitter in Latta’s 17-0 victory in Game 1 and Jennings and Savannah Senkel combined for three more innings of no-hit softball in an 18-0 shutout in Game 2.
Coach Missy Rogers’ club improved to 9-2 overall and 6-0 in District 2A-4, while Okemah dropped to 1-13 and 1-7.
The Lady Panthers host Wynnewood at 4:30 p.m. today in another district matchup.
Game 1
Latta 17, Okemah 0
Triniti Cotanny and Brooklyn Ryan each blasted home runs as Latta cruised to the victory. Latta scored six runs in the first inning and 11 more in the second.
Ryan led an 11-hit LHS barrage, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored. Taryn Batterton finished 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Cotanny’s lone hit was the home run, but she also had two RBIs and two runs scored.
Kate Williams went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, while Katon Turner finished 1-for-1 with an RBI.
Leadoff hitter Jaylee Willis finished 1-for-3 with a double and scored three times for Latta.
Sanders struck out five of the seven batters she faced and walked one. Jennings struck out two of the three hitters she faced in an inning of relief.
Game 2
Latta 18, Okemah 0
Latta ran away from Okemah after scoring 14 runs in the top of the first inning.
Triniti Cotanny hit her second home run of the doubleheader, while Taryn Batterton also went yard for Latta.
Batterton finished 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored in Latta’s lethal 17-hit barrage. Jaycie Prine went 2-for-2 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Jade Sanders finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Brooklyn Ryan went 2-for-2 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Kate Williams ended up 2-for-2 and scored twice. Laraby Jennings was also 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Jennings started in the circle for Latta and struck out four with no walks in two innings. Senkel struck out three and walked one in the final frame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.