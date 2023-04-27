LATTA — The Latta Lady Panthers held off a late Maud comeback and clipped the Lady Tigers 8-7 in their final home game of the 2023 spring season.
Latta, now 22-16, had defeated local foe Tupelo 12-7 on Monday and will now carry an impressive nine-game win streak into a Class 4A Regional Tournament tentatively scheduled to begin Thursday at Silo. No. 10 Latta is set to meet No. 7 Valliant at 2:15 in a first-round matchup.
Latta 8, Maud 7
Maud’s Amerikus Street belted a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to get her team within a single run but the rally stopped there.
The game was tied at 5-5 after four complete innings but the Lady Panthers got a run in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth to take an 8-5 lead.
Talise Parnell, who blasted a three-run homer in a four-run LHS volley in the bottom of the fourth that erased a 3-0 deficit, led a nine-hit Latta offense by going 2-for-2 with two walks, three RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the batting order.
Brooklyn Ryan finished 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run scored for Latta, Jaycee Presley also cracked a double for the host and Kate Williams finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Kymber Davis, Ayzia Booth and Lilli Hudson also had base hits for Latta.
Amerikus Street finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored in Maud’s 11-hit attack. Reese Street went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Maud squad, while Maddison Dustman also had two hits for the Lady Tigers. Shaelynn Fletcher, Linzy Collins and Abbigale Bull also drove in runs for the visitors.
Latta 12, Tupelo 7
The Lady Panthers survived five home runs by hard-hitting Tupelo — including by junior Maci Gaylor. The Lady Tigers were hampered by six errors in the contest which led to five Latta unearned runs.
The score was knotted at 6-6 before Latta erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Lady Panthers got run-scoring singles by Audrey Forshay, Ayzia Booth and Taryn Cotanny in the big inning and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Laraby Jennings.
Cotanny led a 14-hit Latta attack, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Talise Parnell hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning for Latta that tied the score at 3-3. She finished 2-for-3 with a walk.
Kate Williams finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the hosts and Forshay went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Jennings and Kymber Davis also hit doubles for the Lady Panthers.
Gaylor’s big day for Tupelo ended 3-for-4 with her three bombs and four RBIs. Kylee Watson and Carli Cox also belted home runs for the Lady Tigers. Kylee Watson finished 2-for-4 and Cox went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
All seven of Tupelo’s runs came from the five home runs.
