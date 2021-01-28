Lady Panthers get best of Dale in overtime

DALE — The Latta Lady Panthers didn’t get off to a great start against Dale in a Tuesday night road contest.
But they climbed out of a first-half hole, limited Dale to just two points in overtime and defeated the highly-touted Lady Pirates 53-47.
Latta, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, improved to 13-2 on the season, while top-ranked Dale dropped to 13-3.
Dale has now lost two of its past three contests. Vanoss, No. 1 in Class A, edged the Lady Pirates 49-48 last weekend at the Cashion County Line Tournament.
It was a measure of revenge for the Lady Panthers. Dale had defeated Latta 45-32 on Jan. 8 at the 2021 Kingston New Years Classic.
“We’re proud to get that win. We know that’s not going to be the last showdown with them,” said Latta head coach Bruce Plunk.
Dale is scheduled to visit the Latta Panther Fieldhouse on Feb. 12 for the rubber match.
The Lady Pirates got off to a good start against Latta Tuesday night, outscoring the visitors 13-6 after the first quarter and carrying a 29-21 lead into halftime.
“We were down eight in the first half and could have easily just rolled over. We fought back and kept pluggin’ away,” Plunk said. “We were relentless.”
Latta got back into the game with a 15-6 run in the third quarter that put the visitors on top 36-35. Dale tied the game at 45-45 at the end of regulation.
The Lady Panthers limited Dale to just two points in overtime.
Latta scored eight points in the extra session. Taryn Batterton scored the only field goal for the Panthers off a nice feed from near halfcourt from Triniti Cotanny. Batterton also went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line and Jaylee Wills sank two free shots for the other LHS points.
“In the overtime, we settled into the situation and played much better,” Plunk said.
Batterton finished with a game-high 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field.
“Taryn was big. She was just solid,” Plunk said.
Willis sank three 3-pointers and scored 15 points. She also had three steals.
Carson Dean just missed double figures for the Lady Panthers with nine points to go with five rebounds and two steals.
Cotanny contributed two points, 10 rebounds and four assists to the Latta cause. The Lady Panthers were still without the services of point guard Caitlin Byrd.
Plunk said he liked the way his post players played battled in the paint in Tuesday night’s meeting.
“I felt like the difference in the game this time and when we played them earlier was that our kids really fought them inside. Our kids were really tough inside,” he said. “They held their ground and fought for position.”
Dale’s Danyn Lang led her team’s offense with 14 points on the strength of four 3-point baskets. Faith Wright also scored 14 points and Elaine Witt followed with 12.
The Lady Pirates were coming off a 41-39 overtime win over No. 4 Amber-Pocasset in a big Monday night matchup.
“Dale is really good offensively. They’re just good,” Plunk said. “I think ours is one of the toughest 2A schedules there is but Dale’s is just as tough as ours or better. Coach (Eric) Smith doesn’t dodge anyone.”
Latta hosts Atoka Friday night.
