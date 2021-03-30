STONEWALL — The final three games of the 2021 Beast of the East Tournament were instant classics.
The Latta Lady Panthers won the championship with a pair of thrilling wins over Washington.
In the winner’s bracket final, latta used a walk-off home run by Jaycie Prine to clip the Lady Warriors 15-14.
Then, in the championship game, The Lady Panthers needed two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to edge Washington 12-11.
Meanwhile, after the first loss to Latta, Washington outlasted the Byng Lady Pirates 15-14 in a wild back-and-forth contest.
Latta went unbeaten in the rugged tournament, using five consecutive wins to claim the title. The Lady Panthers, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, improved to 6-3 on the season. The Lady Warriors, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, left town at 6-4.
“It was a full team effort. We worked hard one through 10. I’m so proud of these girls,” said Latta head coach Missy Rogers. “We got off to a 1-3 start, but I knew it was just a matter of time before we turned things around. The way we believe in each other makes for a great team.”
In their final three tournament games — the two wins over Washington and a 13-7 win over Caddo, the Lady Panthers had to come from behind.
Adversity didn’t seem to shake the LHS squad.
“It’s just a matter of getting up there and controlling your controllables. That’s what we talk about and these girls go up there with the confidence they can do the job and that’s what you want,” Rogers said.
The Lady Panthers belted an incredible 20 home runs during the Beast of the East. Brooklyn Ryan led the way with five homers, while Hailey Baber, Prine and Taryn Batterton all hit four bombs each. Jaylee Willis hit a pair of round-tripper and Trinity Cotanny also went deep for Latta.
Prine, an LHS freshman, finished with 12 RBIs from her four-hole spot and Ryan followed with 11.
Championship
Latta 12, Washington 11
In the rainy championship game — it seemed only fitting that rain delayed the start of the tournament and threatened to delay the final contest (it lasted roughly 15-20 minutes) — Washington scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to take an 11-9 lead.
The Lady Panthers rallied with a single run in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth. Latta held the potent Washington offense without a run in the final two frames.
Jaylee Willis led off the fifth inning for Latta with a solo home run. Then, Hailey Baber did the same thing in the bottom of the sixth and knotted the score at 11-11. Prine ripped a one-out double down the left-field line, went to third on a base hit by Camryn Jesse and scored what turned out to be the game-winner on a sacrifice fly to left field by Willis that was caught at the “warning track” of the top field in Stonewall.
Latta finished with 16 hits in the game. Baber finished a perfect 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Willis went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Jesse went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored for Latta.
Ryan had two hits, including a double, and scored twice while Prine went 2-for-4 with a double and also scored a pair of runs. Taryn Batterton hit a double, walked, drove in a run and scored a run for Latta, while Trinity Cotanny knocked in two runs.
Washington got home runs from Elly Allison, Emma Curry and Tinley Lucas. Curry led a 12-hit WHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. Ellie Loveless finished 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Lucas drove in four runs and Allison knocked in three.
Winner’s Bracket
Latta 15, Washington 14
The Lady Warriors had Latta on the ropes, scoring a whopping seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 14-11 lead.
Latta answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning — including the Jaycie Prine clutch three-run, walk-off blast to rally for the victory. Brooklyn Ryan started the comeback with a solo home run to lead off the inning.
It was Ryan’s second home run of the contest. She finished a perfect 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored to pace a 15-hit LHS attack.
Taryn Batterton blasted a home run and went 2-for-2 with two walks, three RBIs and three runs scored. Hailey Baber finished 2-for-4 wi a double and three runs scored, while Prine went 2-for-4 with five RBIs and a run scored.
Cotanny ended up 2-for-3 with a solo home run and Laraby Jennings went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Washington out-hit Latta 18-14 and got home runs by Emmy Curry, Ellie Loveless and Tinley Lucas.
Kaydence Andrews paced the Lady Warriors with a perfect 4-for-4 outing that included a double, an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the WHS lineup. Lucas went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored. Loveless finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Kaile Kilmer went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Mikinzy Bost finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, while Curry went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored. Emjay Lucas and Skylar Wells also hit doubles for Washington.
Latta played at Coalgate Monday and welcome Purcell and Bethel to Swanson Field for a home festival today starting at 4:30 p.m.
