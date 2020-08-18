Latta junior Jade Sanders put on a show against high-powered Sulphur Saturday afternoon in the finals of the 2020 Byng-Latta Back to School Classic.
Before a nice crowd at The Hill, Sanders pitched a complete-game shutout and also had a nice day at the plate in the Lady Panthers 7-0 win.
Latta stayed unbeaten at 4-0 on the year, while Sulphur slipped to 4-1.
Sanders struck out 13, walked two and allowed just two Sulphur singles in her seven-inning masterpiece. She helped her own cause but going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, two RBIs, a run scored and a walk.
“She was just nails all day. She showed a lot of heart. She’s thrown a lot of innings in this tournament,” said Latta head coach Missy Rogers following the game. “The bottom line is she’s a competitor and wants to win. She’s a great player all around.”
Sanders followed an RBI single by Hailey Baber by smashing a two-run double to the gap in right-center field that broke a scoreless tie and gave the Lady Panthers a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning.
That was more than enough offense to support Sanders in the circle. She struck out six in a row at one point and added another K when Sulphur got a runner at third with two outs in the top of the fourth inning.
Latta got another run in the fourth when Laraby Jennings led off with a base hit, stole second and later raced home on an RBI single by Camryn Jesse to make it 4-0.
The Lady Panthers scored three times in the fifth with Jenning’s two-RBI single highlighting that inning. Jaycee Prine belted a triple in the frame.
Baber and Jennings also had two hits in Latta’s nine-hit attack.
Paisley Runyan and Kinlee Duck had base hits for Sulphur.
Harley Beesley absorbed the mound loss for the Lady Bulldogs. She struck out one, walked one and gave up five earned runs in six innings.
Rogers said she likes what she’s seen from the Lady Panthers so far in 2020.
“We’re getting better every day. We’re learning some little things about the game and working hard on those little things. We’re finally starting to fire on all cylinders,” she said.
Latta travels to Okemah at 4 p.m. today, while Sulphur hosts Lexington at 5 p.m. today.
Lady Panthers drop Tecumseh in nine
Latta scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to break a 1-1 tie and held off Tecumseh 4-1 in a Friday pool-play game at the Byng-Latta Back to School Classic.
Jaycie Prine led off the ninth with a double and later scored on a two-out, RBI single from Jaylee Willis. After a Hailey Baber base hit, Jade Sanders have the Lady Panthers a cushion with a two-run double to give Latta it’s three run-lead.
Katelyn Fleming hit a one-out single in the bottom of the ninth but was stranded to end the game.
Latta piled up 11 hits in the game but stranded nine base runners. Willis, Trinity Cotanny and Brooklyn Ryan all had two hits apiece for the locals.
Brylea Russell hit a home run for the locals to lead off the game, while Laraby Jennings added a double.
Sanders pitched all nine innings for the mound win. She struck out two, walked one and didn’t allow an earned run.
Tecumseh hurler Serenity Jacoway pitched seven strong innings for her team. She struck out three, walked one and allowed one earned run. Harley Sturm absorbed the loss in relief.
THS leadoff hitter Ayzia Shirey finished 3-for-4 with her team’s only RBI, while Fleming went 2-for-4.
