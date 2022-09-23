ALLEN — The Allen High School softball team didn’t take any prisoners during their Class A District Tournament held Wednesday at the Allen softball field.
The Lady Mustangs romped to three straight shutout victories to wrap up the district championship and reserve a spot in a Class A Regional Tournament next week.
Coach Michaela Richbourg’s team started the day off by leveling Liberty 12-0. The Lady Mustangs then swept past Indianola by counts of 18-0 and 8-0 to capture the district crown.
Allen has now won nine consecutive games and improved to 23-9 on the year. Indianola is done at 16-13 and Liberty ends its season at 2-14.
Many consider Allen’s success this fall as a Cinderella story. If that’s the case, Richbourg and the Lady Mustangs are far from ready for the clock to strike midnight.
“Our district went even better than I expected,” Richbourg said. “Throughout the year we’ve already accomplished so much - probably a lot more than people thought we would have.”
The first-year AHS coach said her team’s success is a result of hard work.
“We have a standard. I just try to keep them accountable and not let them play to a lesser standard than what they’re capable of. I try to push them to get better every day,” she said.
“I had one rule coming in. I wanted them to hustle. We’re going to work hard and hustle,” Richbourg continued. “Because at the end of the day we should never be outworked or out-hustled. When you outwork somebody, you never know what might happen.”
The competition will only get tougher as Allen’s playoff march continues. Richbourg said her team needs to just keep on doing what they’ve done to get to this point and let the chips fall where they may.
“We just need to stay focused. We just need to keep playing like we know how to play,” she said.
Allen 12, Liberty 0
Allen freshman Cherish Woodward tossed three solid innings in the run-rule victory to earn the pitching win. She struck out three, walked one and allowed just one hit.
The Lady Mustangs finished with eight hits, led by Kaylee Davis who went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Macyee Davis cracked a triple, drove in a run and drew a walk, while Woodward ended up 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Addison Prentice went 1-for-1 with a walk and three runs scored from the top of the AHS lineup.
Allen 18, Indianola 0
The Lady Mustangs scored an incredible 17 runs in the bottom of the first inning to bury the Warriorettes early.
Senior Maebrey Wallace belted a home run for Allen — her first varsity blast — and freshman Addison Prentice rounded the bases with an inside-the-park home run.
Allen piled up 18 hits in the contest, led by Prentice. She went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Brooklyn Sanders and Ava Laden also finished 3-for-3 for the home team. Sanders slapped a triple and a double, drove in a run and scored three times, while Laden hit a double, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Stoney Culley finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Kaylee Davis ended up 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Maebrey Wallace finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Alexis Slabaugh went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored.
Cherish Woodward doubled, drew a walk and scored a run. She also pitched three more shutout innings to pick up her second mound win of the contest. She struck out three, walked four and allowed just two Indianola hits.
Allen 8, Indianola 0
The Warriorettes kept this game close, but AHS junior Ava Laden rippled a triple to left field that drove in two runs and ended the game in walk-off fashion. Laden finished 2-for-3 with her two RBIs and a run scored in a 10-hit Allen offensive attack.
Brooklyn Sanders went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Addison Prentice also finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Macyee Davis went 1-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Alexis Slabaugh finished 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored and was also hit by a pitch.
Kaylee Davis, Allen’s sophomore ace, turned in a dominant performance from the circle. She struck out nine, walked two and allowed just one hit in the five-inning contest.
Pie in the face
It’s time for Richbourg to pay up. The Allen softball coach is scheduled to get a pie to the face at a pep assembly today at the school.
When she first arrived at Allen, Richbourg noticed that most of her players would try to avoid getting hit by a pitch when the ball came their way. She wanted to change that.
“When I first got here, they would try to jump out of the way. I made a deal with them that if they got hit 25 times or more this season they could pie me in the face,” she explained.
At this point in the season, the Lady Mustangs have been beaned over 40 times.
“They took it to a whole other level,” she said.
