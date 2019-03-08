YUKON — The fourth-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves couldn’t overcome a rough start in a 55-45 loss to No. 3 Hartshorne Thursday afternoon at the Class 2A State Tournament at Yukon High School.
Hartshorne advanced to today’s semifinals with a 27-1 record, and the Lady Miners are currently riding an 18-game winning streak. Vanoss saw its season come to an end at 25-6.
The first quarter was not good for Vanoss. The Lady Wolves were 0-for-6 from the field and had five turnovers. The result was a 14-2 lead for Hartshorne.
It was a good ballgame after that. Vanoss outscored Hartshorne 43-41 over the final three quarters.
After two free throws by Hartshorne’s Holli Lindley at the 3:46 mark of the second period, Vanoss trailed 21-5.
The Lady Wolves closed the quarter with a 12-6 run and after Rileigh Rush hit a 3-pointer at the second-quarter buzzer, Vanoss was within 27-17 at halftime.
Lindley’s conventional three-point play at the 3:21 mark of the third period — after a strong move to the basket — put Hartshorne ahead by 16 again at 35-19.
And again, the Lady Wolves tried to claw their way back in it.
A Laramie Doffin 3-point shot at the 1:21 mark closed the gap to 37-27. The VHS senior then drained another shot from long range to open the fourth quarter to make it 38-30.
Rush hit a triple with 4:41 mark to get Vanoss within 43-35, and Doffin’s two free throws with 3:53 kept the locals within eight (45-37).
However, Jaylee Moore of Hartshorne hit two clutch 3-pointers in the final minutes to help secure the victory for the Lady Miners.
Vanoss post players Emrie Ellis and Lizzy Simpson both fouled out in the final period. Ellis finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. Simpson — who had been a playoff monster for Vanoss — was limited to four points, but she yanked down a game-high 12 rebounds.
Rush hit five 3-pointers and led the VHS offense with 15 points, while Doff scored eight points in her final varsity game.
Abbi Snow hit a pair of 3-point shots for six points to round out the Vanoss scoring.
Lindley led the Lady Miners with a game-high 22 points to go with six rebounds and three steals. She hit 8-of-12 shots from two-point range but missed all eight of her 3-point tries. Lindley hit 6-of-10 free throws.
Ashton Hackler finished with 11 points and five boards for Hartshorne, while Ozzlyn Lightle just missed double figures with nine points, including a pair of 3-point baskets.
Hartshorne finished 14-of-22 from the charity stripe, while Vanoss went 8-of-14.
