STONEWALL — The Stonewall High School softball team used a nine-run explosion in the bottom of the third inning to rally past Wapanucka 14-7 at home Tuesday evening.
Stonewall evened its record at 1-1 on the young season.
Kaylee Ford had a hot bat for the Lady Longhorns, finishing 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Stonewall pounded 11 hits in the five-inning affair.
Kayden Alford went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored for Stonewall, while Sierra Lumbert also had two hits.
Tatum Brady finished with a double and two RBIs for Stonewall, while Faith Ross went 1-for-2 with an RBI and scored three times for the top of the SHS lineup. Brittney Littlefield slapped a double, drove in two runs, scored once and walked twice for the home team.
Kia Clonts finished 3-for-3 with an RBI to pace Wapanucka at the plate.
Lyndi Humphers pitched all five innings for the Lady Longhorns and had five strikeouts and three walks.
Stonewall hosts Tupelo at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Asher wallops Wewoka in opener
WEWOKA — The Asher Lady Indians jump-started their 2020 fastpitch season with an 11-1 road win over Wewoka Tuesday evening.
Asher hurler Makinzie Odell pitched four strong innings for the Lady Indians. She struck out two, walked none and allowed just two Wewoka hits.
The Lady Indians finished with six hits, all singles. Ryleigh Reeser finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored from her nine-hole spot in the lineup. Madilyn Larman also had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice.
Odell finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored for the visitors, while Alexis Johnston went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Coach Tari Dubler’s club is now off until hosting Vanoss and Ripley at 4 p.m. Monday.
Caddo shuts out Allen
CADDO — Caddo ace Kylee Anderson tossed three perfect innings and the Lady Bruins shut out Allen 12-0 at home Tuesday evening.
Anderson struck out six in the tough mound outing.
The Lady Bruins took advantage of five walks and an Allen error.
Karlee Robison led the Caddo offense, finishing 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Kadence Boehme went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the hosts. Kennedy Morgan and Emily Robinson also slapped doubles and drove in two runs each.
Allen is at Wapanucka Thursday evening.
Wayne slips past Lady Wolves
VANOSS — Wayne scored two runs in the top of the seventh and then threw out a runner at home in the bottom of the inning during a slim 3-2 win over host Vanoss Tuesday evening.
In the top of the seventh, Daliyah Fuentes and Kaylee Madden walked and later scored on a two-out VHS error to put the Lady Bulldogs on top 3-2.
The Lady Wolves tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh when Lizzy Simpson singled to right field, went to second on a wild pitch and hustled to third on a groundout.
Maddie Dansby hit a ground ball to third base and Simpson tried to score on the play but was thrown out at the plate.
Jaycee Underwood then cracked a double for the home team but was stranded at second when Riley Reed grounded out to the shortstop to end the game.
Vanoss out-hit Wayne 12-4 but stranded eight base runners.
Underwood led the VHS offense, going 4-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Reed went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Emily Wilson and Abbi Snow both added two hits each.
Faith Brazell went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored to pace Wayne.
Reed was solid on the mound in defeat for Vanoss. She struck out 12, walked four and didn’t allow an earned run.
Brazell tossed a complete-game for Wayne. She struck out four, walked one and allowed two earned runs.
The Lady Wolves had a game at Konawa on Friday get canceled. Vanoss will return to action Monday at the Asher Festival.
