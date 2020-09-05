ROFF — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns scored six runs in the bottom of the third and held off a late Lexington rally in a 9-5 win over the Lady Bulldogs Thursday at the 24th Annual Roff Fastpitch Tournament.
Earlier in the day, host Roff shut out Stonewall 10-0.
Stonewall will meet Ada at 11:30 a.m. today in a quarterfinal matchup.
Game 2
Stonewall 9, Lexington 5
The Lady Longhorns started the big third inning with consecutive base hits from Sierra Lumbert, Kayden Alford and Lyndi Humphers that produced the first run of the inning and put Stonewall ahead 5-2.
Brittney Littlefield was then hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Faith Ross provided a one-out RBI single and Tatum Brady cracked a two-run double and the SHS lead swelled to 8-2. Ross scored on an RBI groundout by Kaylee Ford to give the locals a 9-2 advantage.
Lexington pushed across three runs in the top of the fourth before the game ended on a time limit.
Stonewall collected 14 hits in the four-inning contest. Brady led the pack, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored. Ford finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Meghan Sliger, Lumbert and Alford all had two hits and one run scored.
Littlefield went 1-for-1 with a double and two runs scored.
Game 2
Roff 10, Stonewall 0
The host Lady Tigers scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and coasted from there in the four-inning run-rule.
RHS ace Danliegh Harris returned to the pitching circle Thursday after missing the past few weeks nursing a hamstring injury. She struck out four, walked none and allowed just one hit — a two-out double by Kaylee Ford in the top of the first inning.
Roff piled up 10 hits. Payton Owens went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored from the top of the RHS batting order, while Paige Mayfield finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Maddie Addair went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored from her nine-hole spot for Roff. Camden Simon drew two walks and went 1-for-1 with a run scored.
The Lady Tigers blanked Lexington 8-0 in Thursday’s late game but no information from that contest was available by press time.
