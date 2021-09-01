Lady Indians win Asher tournament

ASHER – Five Asher players had multiple hits Saturday as the Lady Indians held off Wayne 11-9 to win the 2021 Asher Fastpitch Tournament.
Makinzie Odell got the pitching win as she gave up only four hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. Odell also went 3-for-4 from the plate with one run batted in.
Magi Melton worked the final 1 1/3 innings from the circle, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out two.
Alexis Johnston and Payton Leba each finishes 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Kaythryn Dixson and Alexis Francis each ended up 2-for-5 as Dixson doubled once and drove home two runs while Francis hit a triple. Ryleigh Reeser also knocked in a run in a 1-for-3 effort.
Asher (8-2) — ranked No. 14 in Class B — held a 12-8 hitting advantage and each team committed a whopping six errors.
Asher 7, Allen 6
Makinzie Odell went 2-for-3 from the plate with one RBI and got the pitching victory Friday as the Lady Indians rallied past Allen.
Odell allowed no walks and recorded a strikeout in pitching all six innings.
Joining Odell with multiple hits was Kaythryn Dixson, who went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Teammate Alexis Johnston knocked in two runs while Magi Melton finished 1-for-2 with one RBI.
Ryleigh Reeser (1-for-2) and Alexis Francis (1-for-3) had the other two Asher hits.
Allen piled up 11 hits in the contest. Kaylee Davis finished 2-for-3 with a run scored, Stoney Culley went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Ava Laden went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Maycee Davis cracked a triple, while Addison Bailey and Brooklyn Sanders both doubled for the Lady Mustangs.
Allen raced out to leads of 3-0 and 5-1 before Asher outscored the Lady Mustangs 6-1 over the final four innings.
