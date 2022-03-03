The Harding Prep Lady Eagles picked up the pace against No. 7 Ada in a Class 4A Regional Tournament championship game Tuesday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
And that plan worked for two quarters.
However, Ada finally settled in and found its groove and rallied past Harding Prep 53-37 to wrap up a regional title.
The Lady Cougars improved to 21-4 on the season and advanced to a highly-anticipated showdown with No. 1 Tuttle at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Shawnee High School in a Class 4A Area Tournament championship game. The winner will punch its ticket to next week’s state tournament, while the loser gets another chance at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Harding Charter, now 15-5, will battle No. 12 Anadarko at 6:30 p.m. tonight in an area tournament loser’s bracket contest in Shawnee.
The Lady Cougars will have to put on their hiking boots Friday because No. 1 Tuttle will be a tall hill to climb. The Lady Tigers enter the game with a 22-1 record and are riding a 20-game winning streak. Tuttle’s lone loss was to Glenwood, Arkansas, at the Arkansas Tournament of Champions way back on Dec. 10. Ada was also in that out-of-state event but did not match up with the Lady Tigers.
Local basketball fans got the opportunity to watch Tuttle win the 2021 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic on Dec. 28-30 inside East Central University’s Kerr Activities Center.
Tuttle has won its three playoff contests by counts of 68-16, 79-22 and 58-22.
“Obviously they’ve got some really good players. We’re going to have to make shots. We’re going to have to rebound the basketball because we’re going to be undersized,” Jennings said. “They are ranked No. 1 for a reason.”
Ada and Harding zoomed up and down the court during a frenetic first half. However, due to cold shooting and pace-caused turnovers, scoring was at a premium.
The Lady Cougars led 11-5 early Sania Richardson scored seven straight points. Her two free shots with 52 seconds left in the first quarter gave Ada its early six-point advantage.
The Lady Eagles, who launched a whopping 31 3-point attempts in the contest, made five in the first half to hang with the Lady Cougars. Jordan Anderson’s triple late in the second period helped Harding Prep head to the locker room at halftime with a slim 21-20 lead.
“We were so amped up. I don’t know how many balls we shot in that first two or three minutes that didn’t even hit the rim,” Jennings pointed out. “People forget — and even sometimes I forget — how many young kids we have on the floor that have not been in that situation before. We were really tight.”
And it wasn’t just that there was a regional title on the line. Jennings said her team was emotional because it was the last time seniors Ariel Snodgrass, Carizma Nelson, Amaya Frizell and Shayla Wofford would play a high school game inside the Cougar Activity Center.
“The moment was really big but it wasn’t just because it was the regional championship. This team loves each other so much and we’ve been calling this our senior night,” Jennings said.
After Harding’s Azja Reeves sank two free throws with 5:23 left in the third quarter, Ada led just 26-25. However, that’s when the Lady Cougars finally made their move. Ada used a 14-4 surge to end the third quarter and carried a 40-29 lead into the final frame. The Lady Cougars had outscored the Lady Eagles 20-8 overall in the pivotal period.
“I think defensively we did a better job, we rebounded better and we got back on defense,” Jennings said. “They were getting some early looks because we were not used to the pace they were wanting to play. We were celebrating a make and just not getting back.”
Harding got back-to-back 3-point bombs from Keyaruh Smith and Reeves and with 5:25 remaining, the visitors had pulled within single digits at 43-35.
Ada made three big plays in a row to put the game out of reach.
First, Richardson drove into traffic, leaned in and made a tough bank shot while drawing a foul. That three-point play put Ada on top 46-35. She followed with a steal and layup and teammate Abbey Strong also got a takeaway that led to two free throws that gave the home team a 50-35 lead with 3:54 left.
Richardson poured in a game-high 30 points to lead the way for the Lady Cougars. She also had eight rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Wofford also hit double figures, despite missing the entire second quarter in foul trouble. She finished with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting and had four rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.
Both Frizell — who also sat on the bench for a while with foul trouble — and Jamieson Emarthle grabbed seven rebounds apiece for the Lady Cougs.
Reeves led the Lady Eagles with 11 points, while Smith just missed double figures with nine points to go with eight rebounds. Breanna Jones was next with eight points and Olival Johnson ended up with a game-high 12 rebounds.
Ada won the battle of the boards 45-39.
The Lady Cougars connected on 15-of-24 free throws, while Harding Prep finished 6-of-10 from the stripe.
———o———
By The Numbers
Tuesday, March 1
CLASS 4A REGIONAL
At Ada
Championship
Ada 53, Harding Prep 37
HARDING 8 13 8 8 — 37
ADA 11 9 20 13 — 53
HARDING PREP: Azja Reeves 3-18, 3-4 11; Keyaruh Smith 3-11, 2-4, 9; Breanna Jones 3-14, 0-0, 8; Jordyn Anderson 2-5, 0-0, 6; Olivia Johnson 1-6, 1-2, 3. Totals: 12-54, 6-10, 37.
ADA: Sania Richardson 9-23, 10-15, 30; Shayla Wofford 5-6, 1-2, 11; Abbey Strong 0-1, 4-4, 4; Carizma Nelson 1-3, 0-0, 2; Amaya Frizell 1-7, 0-0, 2; Jamieson Emarthle 1-1, 0-3, 2; Jakobi Williams 1-4, 0-0, 2. Totals: 18-45, 15-24, 53.
Turnovers: Harding Prep 13, Ada 11.
Steals: Harding Prep 4, Ada 6 (Richardson 4).
Rebounds: Harding Prep 39 (Johnson 12); Ada 45 (Richardson 8, Emarthle 7, Frizell 7).
3-point goals: Harding Prep 7-31 (Anderson 2-2, Reeves 2-14, Jones 2-9, Smith 1-5); Ada 2-12 (Richardson 2-7).
Fouled out: Liberty Edmond (HP).
