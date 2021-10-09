LONE GROVE — The Ada High softball team kept its season alive with back-to-back victories at the Class 4A Regional Tournament in Lone Grove.
Ada defeated Chickasha 7-1 Friday afternoon to advance to the championship contest against Lone Grove. The Lady Cougars, now 22-12, needed two victories over the host Lady Longhorns to punch a ticket to next week’s Class 4A State Tournament. Friday’s late results were not available at press time.
Ada advanced to Day 2 of the regional with a 6-2 win over Weatherford in an elimination game Thursday evening.
Friday, Oct. 8
Ada 7, Chickasha 1
The Lady Cougars scored every one of its runs in a pivotal seven-run volley in the bottom of the fourth inning.
That big inning was highlighted by a two-out, three-RBI double by Jakobi Williams. Josie Morgan knocked in a run via a fielder’s choice and the other three AHS runs scored after three Chickasha errors.
The Fightin’ Chicks scored a run on a two-out, RBI single by Leighanne Eaton in the bottom of the first inning before Ada ace Bradi Odom pitched six shutout innings to end the game.
The AHS freshman hurler struck out three, walked four, hit a batter and allowed no earned runs in the gutsy complete-game effort.
Two CHS pitchers — M’Kailei Myers and Allison Couch - combined for sixth strikeouts, three walks and three earned runs in six innings.
Williams went 2-for-4 with her three RBIs and a run scored to pace an eight-hit AHS offense. Amaya Frizell went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, while Trenity Duvall finished 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Chickasha leadoff hitter Alli Bordwine led her team at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Eaton finished 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and one RBI, while Ryle Weber added a pair of singles for the Fightin’ Chicks, who ended the season at 23-13.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Ada 6, Weatherford 2
The Lady Cougars got off to a quick start with four runs in the top of the first inning.
Abbey Strong led off with a base hit and Rylynn Truett reached on an error during a sacrifice bunt attempt. The runners advanced on another Weatherford miscue.
Amaya Frizell then hit a single to left field that pushed across two runs and put Ada on top 2-0.
Jakobi Williams was hit by a pitch to put runners at the corners — still with no outs.
Bradi Odom knocked in a run with a base hit to push the Ada advantage to 3-0.
Trenity Duvall was safe on a bunt back to the pitcher to load the bases with one out.
After an out was recorded at home via a fielder’s choice, Odom scored on a passed ball to make it 4-0.
The Lady Cougars got what turned out to be their final two runs in the top of the second inning.
Strong again got Ada started with an infield hit and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Truett. Frizell delivered an RBI single to put Ada on top 5-0.
Frizell advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a dropped third strike to give Ada a 6-0 edge.
Ada freshman pitcher Ariana Munoz did the rest. She allowed single runs in the second and third frames but shut out the Lady Eagles over the final four innings. She struck out three, walked none and allowed just four hits and one earned run in the solid complete-game outing.
Ada finished with 10 hits in the contest, led by Frizell who finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Strong also had two hits and scored twice, while Odom went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Ariana Munoz, Duvall, Williams and Truett had Ada’s other hits.
Weatherford had five hits, all singles, by five different players, Carson Chase had the team’s lone RBI and Marley Teasley and Hayden Warren each scored runs for the Lady Eagles.
Dacey Morris started in the circle for Weatherford and was pulled after facing three Ada batters. Teasley threw a complete game in relief. She struck out four, walked none, hit two batters and gave up one earned run.
