Hannah McCullough expects some growing pains but some excitement along the way as she takes over as the new head coach of the Ada High School girls soccer program.
“We have about 12 freshmen and five returning starters,” said McCullough. “We have a lot of good returning players and a lot of freshmen who have never played before. Obviously, we’re going to have some growing pains. But I’m excited to see who is going to stand out as we have some battling through injuries.”
McCullough is in her first year of teaching and coaching after graduating from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Her husband, Kris McCullough, is the quarterbacks coach for the East Central University football team.
The Lady Cougars are coming off a 9-7 season in 2018 and are expected to employ a 4-4-2 formation in 2019.
In goal will be senior Madi Wilson.
“Madi is really upbeat, spunky and not afraid of anything. We see her as a team leader who played softball,” McCullough said.
On the back line for Ada will be senior Dixie Redman, who just recently came out from basketball.
“Last year, she played the backline as well as midfield and is pretty confident,” said McCullough.
Junior Colee Rogers is expected to play on the central defensive unit after moving from midfield last season.
Andrea Underwood, a senior, has been battling ACL and meniscus issues.
“It will be good to have her back there,” McCullough said.
Freshman Indi Hughes and junior Hunter Martinez are projected to make an impact on the defensive end as well.
“Indi is really tall and real quick … very intelligent,” said McCullough. “Hunter has never played before, she’ll defend run from 18 to 18. I’m not sure who will start. We’ll see how Dixie fits in after coming out from basketball.”
In the midfield area, junior Kyla Mitchell, freshman Maryanne Criswell, junior Nina Santiago, freshman Klaudia Cooper-Sotelo and freshman Isabella McGinley are expected to be the staples.
“Kyla has good touches and has field knowledge. She’s one who could control the midfield area. Maryanne’s older sister was an all-stater, and she is very comparable with her size and speed,” McCullough said. “Nina has a great left foot, is very dependable and is real quick. Klaudia and Isabella are two freshmen who are competing hard for the other midfield spot.”
The forward end will be occupied by senior Amanda Shoreman and junior Angelina Hernandez.
“Amanda works hard and gets after it. Angelina started some last year at right midfield and is very quick. She’s quick and very tall,” said McCullough.
The Lady Cougars are set to launch the season at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Noble.
