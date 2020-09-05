ROFF — The Ada High School softball team scored four runs in the top of the third inning and pitcher Chardoney Stick did the rest in a 4-1 win over Tupelo in pool play Thursday afternoon at the 24th Annual Roff Fastpitch Tournament.
The Lady Cougars, now 10-5 on the season, avenged an 8-2 season-opening loss to the Lady Tigers.
Abbey Strong got Ada started with a one-out single. Then, with two outs, Amaya Frizell hit a line drive to right field for a base hit and Strong hustled to third. Both runners scored on a two-base Tupelo error, putting the Lady Cougars on top 2-1.
Trenity Duvall then blasted a double to left field to drive in a run and put Ada ahead 3-1.
Jakobi Williams capped the big AHS inning with an RBI single to give her team a 4-1 lead it would never relinquish.
Stick allowed just one earned run in six strong innings for the Lady Cougars. She struck out four, walked two and scattered six Tupelo hits.
The Tupelo pitching combination of starter Ava Sliger and reliever Maci Gaylor were both solid in defeat. Sliger struck out five, walked one and surrendered four hits and didn’t give up an earned run. Gaylor held Ada scoreless over the final three innings. She struck out two, walked one and didn’t give up a hit.
Strong led Ada at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Sliger went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Tupelo, while Shalyn McCollum went 1-for-1 with a double, two walks and a run scored from the top of the THS batting order.
The tournament moves to bracket play today. Ada meets Stonewall at 11 a.m. and the winner of that contest plays host Roff at 2:30 p.m. in a semifinal contest. A third-place contest is set for 4 p.m. and the championship game will follow at 5:30 p.m.
