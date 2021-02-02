BROKEN BOW — The Ada High girls basketball team survived nine Broken Bow 3-pointers and early foul trouble and held off the Lady Savages 51-48 in a big road Saturday evening road win.
The Lady Cougars, ranked No. 13 in Class 4A, improved to 13-5 on the year, while No. 20 Broken Bowl slipped to 15-5.
“It’s always good to play a road game with a little adversity as we prepare for playoffs,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “We got into foul trouble in the post and had to get creative to survive that game.”
In the boys contest, Broken Bow ran away from Ada in the first half of a 63-37 victory. The Savages, ranked No. 12 in 4A, improved to 12-5 on the season, while ninth-ranked Ada fell to 11-7.
Both Ada teams have just one game this week, hosting Durant on Friday.
GIRLS
Ada 51,
Broken Bow 48
Ada turned in a nice first quarter en route to an early 18-12 lead. However, Broken Bow outscored the Lady Cougars 23-18 over the middle two frames to trim its deficit to 36-35 heading to the final fame.
The Lady Cougars held off Broken Bow by finishing the fourth period with a 15-13 advantage.
Broken Bow got big games from Jaylee Lopez and Chloe Rogers. Lopez hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 19 points, while Rogers sank four trifectas and scored 14 points for the home team.
“We let their two best players get hot and it almost cost us,” Jennings said.
Carlyssa Crutchfield just missed double figures with nine points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Ada countered with a balanced offensive attack that saw three players reach double figures.
Carizma Nelson and Landyn Owens both scored 11 points for the Lady Cougars. Nelson finished 5-of-7 from the field with a 3-pointer.
“We had a big lift offensively from Carizma. She played her most efficient offensive game of the year,” said Jennings.
Amaya Frizell scored 10 points for the visitors and Jaeden Ward hit three 3-point shots for nine points. Both Shayla Wofford and Makaviya Nelson added five points each.
BOYS
Broken Bow 63,
Ada 37
Broken Bow got off to a 23-4 run and never looked back, taking advantage of a cold-shooting Cougar team.
“Broken Bow got off to a good start and we just couldn’t close the gap,” said Ada head coach Kyle Caufield. “I thought we got some good, open looks early in the first and second quarter, but it felt like there was a lid on the basket. We just could not get anything to fall.”
The Savages led 32-10 at halftime.
Both teams scored 11 points apiece in the third period and the Savages finished the game on a 20-16 run.
“We had some good opportunities in the third quarter to chip away at their lead and we didn’t capitalize and they did,” Caufield said.
Kaden Cooper led Ada, scoring 23 of his team’s 37 points. No other Ada player scored more than four points.
Broken Bow standout C.J. Whitefield erupted for a game-high 36 points. Brody Baker followed with 20 points for the home team.
