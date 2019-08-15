The Ada High softball team cruised to a pair of identical 15-0 District 5A-4 wins over Will Rogers Tuesday night at the Ada High Softball Complex.
It was the season openers for the Lady Cougars, who now travel to the Byng-Latta Back to School Classic which begins today at both host schools. Ada is part of the pool play games at Byng. The Lady Cougars meet Tecumseh at 2:45 p.m. today before batting archrival McAlester at 4:30 p.m.
Ada will play local rival and host Byng at 6:15 p.m. Friday. The championship rounds will be hosted by The Hill (the new Ada Sports Complex).
Ada head coach Taylor Henry saw her team take charge early in both games against the Lady Ropers and never look back.
“I loved how they came out excited to play. We were at home, and they took pride in that,” she said.
The Lady Ropers fell to 0-3 on the season after suffering a tough 32-31 loss to crosstown rival Tulsa Memorial Monday night.
Game 1
Ada 15, Will Rogers 0
The Lady Cougars collected nine hits and took advantage of nine walks and five Will Rogers errors.
Ada scored three runs in the first inning before exploding for 11 runs in the bottom of the second to pull away.
Alyssa Colungo struck out two and didn’t walk a batter in a three-inning no-hitter for Ada. She also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Nyrene Riley went 2-for-3 and scored twice for the Lady Cougars, and Amaya Frizell blasted a triple and had four RBIs.
Leadoff hitter Kinsley Goza had three infield hits, and a walk and scored three runs for the hosts.
Game 2
Ada 15, Will Rogers 0
It was more of the same for Ada, which again used a big second inning (10 runs) to put the contest out of reach.
The Lady Cougars managed just four hits in this contest but were aided by 13 walks and three Will Rogers errors.
Torri Bray went 2-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored for the hosts. Amaya Frizell went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. Kinsley Goza, Alyssa Colungo and Stormie Poole and Reagan McCortney all scored two runs each for Ada. Colungo picked up her second mound win of the day. She struck out one, walked one and allowed just two hits over three innings.
The going will get tougher this weekend at the Back to School Classic.
“We’re going to play some tough teams in that tournament, but it will only make us better,” Henry said.
