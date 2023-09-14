The Ada High School softball team soared past Madill twice in a pair of District 4A-4 home games Tuesday night.
The Lady Cougars won the opener 10-5 before leaving the Lady Wildcats behind during an 18-1 Game 2 victory.
Ada improved to 9-15 overall and 4-7 in 4A-4 play, while Madill left town at 2-23 and 0-14. The Lady Cougars are sitting in the fifth spot in the district standings behind Purcell (11-1), Plainview (10-2), Dickson (8-3) and Sulphur (8-4).
Coach Jeremy Strong’s club is scheduled to host Davis today at 5 p.m. on Senior Night at the Ada High School Softball Complex. The Senior Night activities will take place right before the varsity contest.
Ada 10, Madill 5
Ada trailed 4-3 before pushing across five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to steal the momentum. During that uprising, Karsyn Woods led off with a double and scored on a base hit from Gracey Dotson that tied the score at 4-4.
After Makenzi Burden reached on an error, AHS pinch runner Brailey Mansfield scored on a groundout by Abbey Strong that put Ada on top 5-4. Burden scored on a base knock by Ariana Munoz that made it 6-4.
Rylynn Truett helped continue the Ada volley with a base hit and both she and Munoz advanced on a groundout by Trenity Duvall.
Kiki Williams smashed a two-RBI double to bring home the final two runs of the inning and helped the Lady Cougars forge an 8-4 lead.
Strong led a 12-hit AHS offense, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. She also stole a whopping five bases. Munoz finished 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored and Truett went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Dotson also had two hits for the Lady Cougars.
Laila Pickens paced Madill at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Brooklyn Washinton finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Andy Wallace also had two hits for the Lady Wildcats.
Woods was the winning pitcher for Ada. She struck out five, walked one and allowed four earned runs in seven complete innings.
Ada 18, Madill 1
The Lady Cougars erupted for nine runs in the top of the third inning in a game that ended after four frames due to the run rule.
Ada piled up 14 total hits in the contest, including two each from Rylynn Truett, Josie Morgan, Gracey Dotson and Makenzi Burden.
Truett finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored; Morgan went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored; Dotson ended up 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Burden finished 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Trenity Duvall blasted a three-run bomb in Ada’s nine-run outburst in the third inning. She also walked and scored two runs. Kiki Williams went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and three runs scored for the home team. Abbey Strong ripped a triple, drove in a run and scored a run for Ada. Ariana Munoz doubled, walked twice and scored twice for the hosts.
Dahlia Marris had two of just three Madill hits in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.