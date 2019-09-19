Lady Cougars stroll past Tupelo

TUPELO — The Ada High softball team was in a giving mood early in a road contest with Tupelo Tuesday evening.
However, the Lady Tigers were far more giving as the game progressed, and Ada took advantage of their generosity to secure a 14-5 win.
The Lady Cougars improved to 7-10 on the season, while Tupelo dropped to 4-15.
Ada had two of its four errors in the bottom of the first inning that helped the Lady Tigers grab an early 3-0 lead. Breonna D’Aguanno had an RBI single during that THS volley, and Katie Eager capped it when she ripped an RBI double down the third-base line.
“I was not happy with how we showed up. We looked a little tired. But I was so proud of how they responded,” said Ada head coach Taylor Henry.
Tupelo quickly returned the favor. Two errors, a hit batter and a walk were sprinkled amidst a seven-run Ada outburst in the top of the second inning that allowed the visitors to take control.
The big blow of the inning came from Ada’s Katey Read, who crushed a three-run homer over the left-field fence. Torri Bray hit a double and scored a run and later belted a triple during the outburst that put the Lady Cougars on top 7-3.
The Tupelo gifts kept coming.
THS hurlers D’Aguanno and reliever Kylee Watson combined for eight hit batters and eight walks to go with three errors.
The Lady Cougars led 10-5 after five innings but scored four runs in the top of the sixth to put the contest out of reach. That frame included three walks, three hit batters and a single by Stormie Poole.
Both teams finished with eight hits apiece.
Bray led the Ada offense, going 2-for-4 with her triple and double. Kinsley Goza finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored from the top of the Ada lineup. Read only had one hit, but she ended with four RBIs and two runs scored. She nearly scored three times but was thrown out at home after trying to score from second on a base hit by Alyssa Colungo in the top of the fifth inning.
Ada stranded 12 base runners against Tupelo and 10 more in a loss Monday evening at McAlester. Henry said she’d like to see more of those runs on the scoreboard.
“That is something we can’t keep doing, especially getting this close to playoffs. We’ve got to score some of those,” she said.
D’Aguanno and Hailey Gibson both had two hits apiece to lead the THS offense. Gibson and Eager supplied doubles for the Lady Tigers.
