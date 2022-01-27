MCALESTER — All things considered, the Ada Lady Cougars probably shouldn’t have defeated arch-rival McAlester in a Tuesday night road game.
First of all, the Lady Cougars committed a season-high 26 turnovers. Ouch.
Second, the Ada girls found themselves trailing by 14 in the first half and were still facing an 11-point deficit midway through the third quarter.
Also, the game was played in the not-so-friendly confines of the tradition-rich Bob Brumley Gymnasium with McAlester rowdies standing courtside for pretty much the entire game.
Finally, the McAlester Lady Buffaloes are pretty dang good.
However, the Lady Cougars overcame it all and stunned host McAlester 61-53.
Ada, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, improved to 12-3 on the year and saw its winning streak reach nine games. McAlester, No. 2 in the Class 5A East rankings just released this week, fell to 12-4.
“A win like this is a big statement. This was a pretty hostile environment. It’s fun to get a win like this,” Ada head coach Christie Jennings told The Ada News.
“I told them after the game if we quit turning the basketball over we could be really, really good,” she said. “Our kids are so mentally tough. I thought there was a spell late where McAlester looked gassed and I didn’t see that in our kids. I think the things we do to prepare in the offseason pay off in games like this.”
The Lady Cougars trailed 39-28 after McAlester star Jayda Holiman hit two free throws with 5:39 left in the third quarter.
Ada turned on the gas from there, outscoring the Lady Buffs 33-14 to end the game.
“They’re good. They have three really good players and good role players that will give them a chance to go pretty far in Class 5A. It was just a battle and we knew it would be,” Jennings said.
McAlester’s Stevie Stinchcomb drilled a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter that put the hosts on top 48-39. When Ada inbounded the ball, the clock never started. During a pause to correct the time, McAlester head coach Jarrod Owens jokingly said he thought seven minutes had run off. It was a foreshadow of things to come for his squad.
Ada freshman Sania Richardson then scored five quick points on a steal and layup followed by a takeaway by Amaya Frizell, who tossed the ball downcourt to Richardson for another easy basket she converted into an old-fashioned three-point play that trimmed the MHS lead to 48-44.
That started a 16-0 Ada run that for all intent and purposes put the game away.
The rest of that AHS surge included a basket inside by Jamieson Emarthle and another three-point play by Richardson. Frizell capped Ada’s power play with six straight points on a putback and four consecutive free throws. Her last two free shots made it 55-48 with 2:29 left.
“I told them before the Millwood game, we have to have a playoff mentality and find a way to win and survive and advance. Last week was big because we played a lot of ranked 4A teams,” Jennings said.
McAlester had all the momentum in the second quarter. The Lady Buffs used a 13-2 volley capped by a 3-pointer from Holiman that gave the home team a 27-13 lead with just under five minutes left in the period.
The Lady Cougars were able to get within 32-25 by halftime.
Richardson, despite numerous “OVER-RATED” chants by the McAlester student section, poured in a game-high 31 points to lead the Ada charge. She finished 10-of-17 from the field and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line.
Frizell had 13 points and seven rebounds for Ada. She went a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Ada finished 17-of-18 overall from the charity stripe compared to a 9-of-14 showing by McAlester.
Emarthle has a solid outing for Ada with eight points and four rebounds. Carizma Nelson hit both of her field goal attempts — including one 3-pointer — for five points and Shayla Wofford followed with four points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.
Holiman led the Lady Buffs with 17 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Stinchcomb followed with 15 points and five steals for the hosts. Elizabeth Milligan also scored 15 points and hit a pair of triples.
McAlester finished 8-of-23 from beyond the 3-point stripe, while Ada finished 4-of-11 from long range.
The Lady Cougars finished with a huge 42-24 rebounding advantage.
Ada hosts Shawnee Friday night and travels to Hugo Saturday for a game with an early 3:30 p.m. start time.
———o———
By The Numbers
GIRLS
Tuesday, Jan. 25
At McAlester
Ada 61, McAlester 53
ADA 11 14 14 22 — 61
MCALESTER 17 15 13 8 — 53
ADA: Sania Richardson 10-17, 8-9, 31; Amaya Frizell 3-7, 7-7, 13; Jamieson Emarthle 4-6, 0-0, 8; Carizma Nelson 2-2, 0-0, 5; Shayla Wofford 1-4, 2-2, 4. Totals: 20-40, 17-18, 61.
MCALESTER: Jayda Holiman 5-16, 4-4, 17; Stevie Stinchcomb 5-14, 3-5, 15; Elizabeth Milligan 6-17, 1-2, 15; Jalen Spears 1-1, 0-0, 3; Kynli Jones 1-1, 0-1, 2; Mariah Guyer 0-6, 1-2, 1. Totals: 17-56, 9-14, 53.
Turnovers: Ada 26, McAlester 11.
Steals: Ada 5, McAlester 15 (Stinchcomb 5).
Rebounds: Ada 42 (Wofford 9, Frizell 6); McAlester 24 (Stinchcomb 4, Guyer 4).
3-point goals: Ada 4-11 (Richardson 3-6, Nelson 1-1); McAlester 8-23 (Holiman 3-7, Stinchcomb 2-4, Milligan 2-10).
Fouled out: None.
