Lady Cougars split pair in Holdenville

HOLDENVILLE — The Ada High School softball squad buried Meeker 17-5 before the bats fell silent in an 11-1 loss to the host Lady Wolverines Thursday at the Holdenville Festival.
The split left Ada standing at 7-15 on the year. The Lady Cougars compete in the Madill Festival on Monday, taking on Dickson at 5:45 p.m. and the host Lady Wildcats at 7 pm.
Ada 17, Meeker 5
The Lady Cougars quickly took charge in this contest with nine runs in the top of the first inning and eight more in the top of the second in the three-inning run rule.
Coach Jeremy Strong’s club piled up 19 hits in the short contest, including nine that went for extra bases.
Ada leadoff hitter Abbey Strong led the way for the Lady Cougars. She finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored. Tyley Dotson also clubbed two doubles in a 3-for-3 outing that included two RBIs and a run scored.
Rylynn Truett finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Ariana Munoz went 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Kiki Williams finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Jakobi Williams ripped a home run and went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Gracie Dotson went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Ada and Jordynn Bellville ended up 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Makenzi Burden went 1-for-2 and drove in two runs for the Lady Cougars.
Emmy Wilson led a five-hit Meeker offense, going 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Tatum Pino finished 1-for-2 with a pair of RBIs.
Holdenville 11, Ada 1
The Lady Cougars trailed 3-1 before Holdenville scored five runs in the bottom of the second and two more runs in both the third and fourth frames to end the game early.
Trenity Duvall had two of Ada’s seven hits in the contest. Ariana Munoz went 1-for-2 with a solo home run. Abbey Strong, Rylynn Treutt, Josie Morgan and Makenzi Burden had the other AHS hits.
Bella McFarland paced a nine-hit Holenville offense, going 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double, six RBIs and three runs scored. Cylee Null also homered for the Lady Wolverines and went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.
