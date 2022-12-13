SEQUOYAH — The Ada High School girls basketball road a wave of emotions for most of the 2022 Sequoyah Invitational Tournament.
However, the Lady Cougars left on a high note after defeating the Cherokee Lady Braves of North Carolina 56-40 in Saturday's third-place contest.
Ada had dropped a 65-58 decision to Class A powerhouse Riverside in a Friday semifinal contest. During that game, junior Makaviya Nelson suffered a knee injury — an MRI is expected to show a torn ACL. Nelson suffered the same injury early last season — on the other knee — and missed the season.
"We have some work to do to replace Mak this week. We are hoping and praying for the best for her, but we will all pitch in and hold the rope till we get her back,” Jennings told The Ada News on Saturday. Nelson met with doctors Monday morning but MRI results were not available.
Third Place
Ada 56, Cherokee 40
Ada got off to a slow start, trailing 13-9 and 23-21 in the first half. The Lady Cougars turned things around in the third period and used a dominant 16-3 surge to take control.
“We started out lethargic and tired acting, but we got going in the second half and pulled out a win in a tough tournament," Jennings said.
Sania Richardson, who scored 91 points in three tournament games, finished with 23 points to pace Ada against the Lady Braves. She was named to the all-tournament team.
Jakobi Williams followed with a season-best 14 points for the Lady Cougars.
"Sania had a really solid three days of basketball," Jennings said. "Jakobi had her best game of the year. She really stepped up and played a really good game. We got quality minutes from everyone."
Ada post player Tyley Dotson also hit double figures with 13 points.
Loshi Ward paced the Lady Braves with nine points and Kyla Moore followed with eight.
Semifinals
Riverside 65, Ada 58
Ada jumped out to leads of 17-13 and 31-25 in the first half. But the Lady Indians turned things around during a 25-17 surge in the third quarter — the same frame that Nelson went down with her knee injury.
Sania Richardson turned in the best performance of her young high school career, exploding for a career-high 45 points. Richardson scorched the nets by hitting 9-of-13 (69.2%) 3-pointers and made all four of her free throws.
"Sania put on one of the most spectacular offensive performances I’ve ever seen. Her first-half numbers were unbelievable. If she can stay out of foul trouble, she can take over offensively any game we play in," Jennings said.
No other Ada player scored more than four.
"Our kids played their butts off. I was proud of their effort," Jennings said.
Karliey Parker led Riverside with 24 points and sank five 3-pointers. Mahle Jim followed with 14 points and made four 3-point baskets.
The two teams combined to make 21 3-pointers.
"Riverside can go. They are one of the most complete teams I’ve seen in a long time. They can rotate 10 different kids in a game. They can keep their players fresh while keeping the pressure on defensively. Offensively they play off of pace and momentum," Jennings said. "I truly believe they can compete in any class."
Ada host Durant tonight and travels to Carl Albert Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.