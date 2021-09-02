OKLAHOMA CITY — The Ada High School softball team had to weather a little Classen SAS storm during their district road matchup Monday evening.
The Lady Cougars jumped out to an early 10-0 before easing past the Lady Comets 10-5.
Ada improved to 10-4 overall and 4-1 in District 4A-2 play, while the Classen SAS dropped to 3-7 and 1-4.
The Lady Cougars are back in action at 5 p.m. today at Sulphur.
It was a tale of two halves for Ada. Coach Taylor Henry saw her team pound 14 hits through the first three innings on the way to its huge early lead.
But Classen SAS turned to a relief pitcher that shut the Lady Cougars down. She struck out 10, walked just one and didn’t allow a hit over the final four innings.
However, the damage had already been done.
Amaya Frizell led Ada’s hard-hitting attack, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Bradi Odom went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, three RBIs and a run scored, while Jakobi Williams finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Trinity Duvall went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk for the visitors, while Abbey Strong finished 2-for-4 and scored twice. Rylynn Truett smacked a triple.
