The Ada High School girls cross-country team finished sixth at the 2019 ECU Tiger Chase meet, held last week at the Pontotoc Technology Center.
In the boys varsity race, the Byng Pirates finished second behind champion Madill.
Girls
Byng finished just behind Ada in seventh place, while Latta ended ninth in the team standings. Plainview dominated the meet, winning with 23 points, followed by Madill at 73 and Pauls Valley at 78. Noble was fourth at 81, and Seminole rounded out the top five with 192.
Freshman Scarlett Williams of Plainview won the medalist race in a time of 13:06.45. Valeria Calderon of Madill was second in 13:41.11.
Byng sophomore Deesa Neely was the top local finisher. She ended up ninth with a time of 14:05.40.
Hunter Martinez led the Ada contingent at 28th in a time of 15:34.32. Other Ada runners were Angelina Hernandez (16:21.86), Athena Jackson (16:27.90), Thiara Salgado (16:33.86), Maryanne Criswell (18:04.95), Dianishka Santiago (18:35.91), Indy Hughes (18:57.72), Isabell Bottcher (18:58.00) and Gabrielle King (20:56.30).
Byng sophomore Kaylee DeAngelis finished 34th in 15:59.33. Other Lady Pirate competitors were Kylee Smith (16:43.84), Auna Mitchell (19:23.51), Rhiannon Nickell (21:14.89) and Jaylan Miller (21:18.08). The Lady Pirates are ranked No. 14 in Class 4A.
Latta freshman Abby Salter led the Lady Panthers with a 35-place finish in 15:59.64. She was followed by teammates Kaylee Gragg (16:31.14), Angelle Jimenez (17:25.16), Grace Reeves (17:56.20), Aliesha Traylor (20:01.93) and Kyndal Schlup (20:02,43).
Boys
Madill won the championship with 31 points, while Byng was runner-up at 56. Plainview was next at 132, followed by Noble at 140 and Seminole at 150.
Latta finished seventh with 213 points, and Ada was 11th at 279.
Byng sophomore Harley Cobb led the Pirates with a third-place finish in the medalist race with a time of 19:08.84. Miguel Duran of Madill won the meet in 19:01.30, while his teammate Diego Ibarra was second at 19:02.89.
Junior AJ Gustin was the next Pirate to cross the finish line. He finished 10th in 19:42.85. Kade Streater was 12th at 19:56.12.
Three other Byng runners finished in the top 20.
Johnathon Delfrate was 15th in 20:02.33, Fisher Bailey was 16th in 20:03.35, and Lawrence Coleman landed in the 20th spot in 20:14.10.
Other Byng runners included Josh Bailey (22:10.29) and Will Vogt (22:36.85). The Pirates are ranked No. 3 in Class 4A.
Senior Lane Garrett and freshman Lincoln Estes were Latta’s Tiger Chase leaders. Garrett finished 32nd in 20:45.77, and Estes was one spot behind in 20:49.46. Other Latta runners included Allen Williams (22:06.42), Cooper Coulston (22:42.37), Jacob Huntsman (22:48.01), Daniel Jimenez (23:41.62), Bryce Ireland (24:56.85), Avery Elliott (25:26.30), Ryler Rich (25:33.52), Ethan Elliott (26:06.63), Tyler Ireland (26:15.78), Carter Hanson (26:42.04) and Dillon Cool (29:05.27).
The Ada Cougars were paced by sophomore Anthony White, who finished 24th in a time of 20:20.63.
Other Ada athletes in the race included Samuel Rhynes (22:39.76), Eli Alvarez (23:39.15), Daniel Monjarus (24:36.30), Taylor Byrd (24:57.08), Timothy Wakefield (25:19.86), Korbin Rhodes (25:27.84) and Landon Hamrick (27:52.49).
