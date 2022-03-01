The seventh-ranked Ada High girls basketball team finally got some breathing room against scrappy Sulphur early in the fourth quarter of their winner’s bracket battle Saturday night in the Class 4A Regional Tournament inside the Cougar Activity Center.
And oddly enough, the Lady Cougars did it from the free-throw line.
Ada hit 7-of-8 free shots in the first 1:32 of the fourth period and let their defense do the rest in a 57-42 win over the Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Cougars captured win No. 20 on the season against four losses, while Sulphur fell to 17-8. Ada will face Harding Charter at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a regional championship game, while the Lady Bulldogs faced Heritage Hall in a Monday afternoon consolation contest.
Harding Charter defeated No. 19 Plainview 41-27 Saturday at Heritage Hall High School to improve to 15-4 on the year.
Against Sulphur, Ada was clinging to a slim 38-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter before making four consecutive trips to the charity stripe to begin the frame. Sophomore Jamieson Emarthle hit the first two, Amaya Frizell then hit one of her own before Shayla Wofford made four straight to put the Lady Cougars on top 45-36 with 6:28 to play.
“In the first half, we were the ones in foul trouble and they hardly fouled. In the second half, I thought we were way more aggressive and put them on our backs better when we were rebounding,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings.
“We got really tough on the boards and they were coming over our backs trying to tie things up. We just made free throws,” she continued. “We trust them and believe in them. We see them make free throws in practice. You just have to trust your kids to go finish in big games like this.”
Following Ada’s free-throw flurry, Ada freshman Sania Richardson ripped down a rebound and went coast-to-coast for a layup. Frizell’s steal and easy basket that followed capped an 11-0 AHS jaunt that put the home team on top 49-36 with 5:32 left.
Kinley Gentry finally broke the Sulphur drought when she scored off an inbounds play with 5:09 remaining.
Richardson then made an incredible drive to the basket through traffic and got a tough shot inside to fall. She later hit two free throws with 2:32 remaining that put Ada ahead 53-38.
Richardson finished with a game-high 27 points and finished 7-of-7 from the free-throw stripe. She also collected five rebounds and a pair of steals.
In the final minutes, the Lady Cougars made Sulphur chase them around the court to help milk the clock away.
“When you have guards like we do, you can pull the basketball out and that’s what we were able to do and seal the deal,” Jennings said.
Ada had Sulphur wobbling after Frizell took off with a rebound and beat the Sulphur defense for a layup that gave the Lady Cougars their first double-digit lead at 21-11 with 1:49 to play in the second quarter.
However, the Lady Bulldogs closed the first half with a little flurry of their own and when Hailey McMillen set her feet and launched a 3-pointer from 38 feet that swished through the basket at time expired, Sulphur had pulled within 23-18 at halftime and had all the momentum.
The third quarter was a back-and-forth affair before Ada outscored the visitors 19-6 in the fourth period.
Jennings said she had to calm her squad down at the break.
“I told my kids I’ve never coached this game (first round of regionals) where we weren’t tight. And it doesn’t matter what school I was at. This game promises you the area tournament if you win and we were just so tight,” she said. “Sulphur did a great job preparing for us. Coach (Toby) Todd did a great job of getting his kids ready.”
Ada had 10 of their 13 turnovers through the first two quarters.
“I told them they hit a halfcourt shot. They made some stuff falling down. They won’t make those shots in the second half,” Jennings said.
“I told them to just stay the course and do things fundamentally sound. We needed to quit turning the ball over, rebound the basketball, make our layups and make our free throws and we could win,” she continued. “That’s what we did. I figured we’d be OK at halftime it was just convincing them that we were.”
Frizell finished with 15 points, five rebounds and two steals, while Wofford reached double figures with 10 points to go with six rebounds and three blocked shots.
Gentry led Sulphur with 12 points, while McMillen added 10 points and six rebounds before fouling out.
———o———
By The Numbers
Saturday, Feb. 26
GIRLS
Class 4A Regional
At Ada
Winner’s Bracket
Ada 57, Sulphur 42
SULPHUR 7 11 18 6 — 42
ADA 11 12 15 19 — 57
SULPHUR: Kinley Gentry 5-11, 2-4, 12; Reagan Runyan 3-11, 2-5, 10; Jenna Farrell 3-12, 0-0, 6; Brinn Flood 2-4, 0-0, 5; Carlee Cole 1-9, 2-2, 4; Ally Dixon 1-5, 2-2, 4; Kinzi Adkinson 0-0, 1-2, 1. Totals: 15-57, 9-15, 42.
ADA: Sania Richardson 9-17, 7-7, 27; Amaya Frizell 5-8, 3-4, 15; Shayla Wofford 2-3, 6-8, 10; Jakobi Williams 0-3, 3-4, 3; Jamieson Emarthle 0-1, 2-2, 2. Totals: 16-33, 21-27, 57.
Turnovers: Sulphur 7, Ada 13.
Steals: Sulphur 10 (Cole 3); Ada 4.
Rebounds: Sulphur 34 (McMillen 6); Ada 38 (Emarthle 7, Wofford 6).
3-point goals: Sulphur 3-17 (Flood 1-3, McMillen 2-6); Ada 4-9 (Richardson 2-5, Frizell 2-3).
Fouled out: McMillen (S).
