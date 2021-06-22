I got my first look at the 2021-22 Ada High School girls basketball team and they are an impressive group.
The Lady Cougars faced Cushing Monday morning at the Ada Summer Shootout 2021 girls basketball camp and dominated the game en route to a 51-19 victory. Scrimmages in the Summer Shootout are played using two 15-minute halves.
The home team led 30-12 at halftime and outscored the Lady Tigers 23-7 over the final 15 minutes.
It was a defensive gem. The Lady Cougars collected numerous steals and most of those turned into points on the other end.
Ada hit seven 3-pointers including two by freshman star Sania Richardson (who got banged up and had to sit out most of the scrimmage), one by Abbey Strong, one by Makaviya Nelson, one by Amaya Frizell, one by Jakobi Williams and one by post player Shayla Wofford, who showed she has some range.
Ada head coach Christie Jennings said her team can be better. Much better.
“We didn’t play very well at times,” she said. “We’ve looked really good at other times this summer.”
Some of the highlights of the scrimmage included:
• Makaviya Nelson’s underhanded scoop shot she threw sort of over her shoulder from under the basket that somehow found its way into the net.
• Carizma Nelson made two great passes that turned into easy buckets by Wofford and sister Makaviya. Carizma and the Lady Cougars made a number of nice passes throughout the scrimmage but some didn’t turn into points.
• Jamieson Emarthle was as aggressive on the court as I’ve ever seen her. She probably finished the matchup with seven fouls.
• Did I mention Ada’s 6-2 post player Wofford drained a 3-pointer? I’d love to see more of that during basketball season.
• Truett made a nice swipe and outraced a Coweta player to the basket for an easy layup.
Ada’s varsity team also played Bridge Creek and Stilwell on Monday. There’s still plenty of action left in the huge Ada Summer Shootout. The Lady Cougars meet Purcell at 11 a.m., Howe at 1 p.m. and Bethel at 3:40 p.m. today. On Wednesday, Ada battles Vinita at 8:40 a.m., Pauls Valley at 10 a.m. and Ardmore at 11:40 a.m.
The much-anticipated (at least by this sportswriter) two-minute tournament will begin around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
There are an incredible 56 teams participating in this year’s Summer Shootout with games playing eight local gyms each day.
ADA SCORING: Makaviya Nelson 13, Shayla Wofford 9, Jakobi Williams 9, Amaya Frizell 9, Sania Richardson 6, Abbey Strong 3, Rylynn Truett 2.
