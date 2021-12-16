SHAWNEE — The Ada Lady Cougars scored the first 22 points of the game and cruised past Shawnee 59-34 Tuesday night at the Shawnee Performing Arts and Athletic Center
Ada, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, improved to 4-2 on the year, while the Lady Wolves — No. 20 in Class 5A — fell to 1-5.
“It’s always good to beat Shawnee. They are always so well-coached so any win there is a good one. We have to get healthy to compete in our brutal schedule,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings.
The Lady Cougars were without starter Amaya Frizell, who took a hard fall during the Tournament of Champions in Arkansas last weekend and post player Shayla Wofford suffered a knee injury early in the second period and didn’t return.
The Lady Cougars raced out to a 17-0 lead through one quarter and were up by a 22-0 margin before the Lady Wolves were able to get on the scoreboard.
Ada hit 7-of-18 field-goal attempts in the opening period while Shawnee was 0-of-8 with nine turnovers during that span against some tough AHS pressure.
It was 28-7 at halftime and 46-22 in favor of Ada through three quarters.
Freshman Sania Richardson, behind a 12-of-24 shooting performance, drained seven 3-point shots and finished with 31 points for Ada. In addition, Richardson handed out five assists and registered three steals.
Sophomore Jakobi Williams followed with 12 points off four treys. Ada converted 13 long-range shots in the contest. Jamieson Emarthle was next on the Lady Cougar scoring chart with nine.
Junior Anneca Anderson led the Lady Wolves with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. She finished 7-of-9 from the field with three assists.
Tristyn Napier followed with eight points, four assists and two steals.
Ada hosts Class 5A No. 2 Carl Albert Friday inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Ada boys fall
behind early in loss
SHAWNEE — Shawnee raced to an early 25-6 lead and the Cougars couldn’t catch up in a 75-54 loss to host Shawnee.
Ada, ranked No. 13 in Class 4A, improved to 4-2 on the year, while Shawnee — No. 19 in Class 5A — notched its first win of the year to sit at 1-2.
“It was a tough night for the Cougs,” said Ada head coach Kyle Caufield.”I thought we competed hard but got behind early and never could get over the hump. Give credit to Shawnee, they shot the ball really well and forced turnovers early.”
Shawnee knocked down 10-of-13 shots from the floor in the first quarter in jumping out to the early 19-point lead.
The only Ada player to reach double figures was Camryn Reed with 17. He was 6-of-12 from the floor with two 3-point makes. Teammate Jack Morris was close with nine points to go with seven boards as the Cougars placed nine players in the scoring column.
Devon MacCollister and Cooper Patterson both added seven points apiece.
Josh Murray was Ada’s top rebounder with eight.
Shawnee’s Kayden Shaw led the way for his team with 18 points and 10 rebounds. He finished 8-of-11 from the field with one 3-point basket.
Jaylon Orange and Tanner Morris were next on the list with 16 and 14 respectively. Orange was 6-of-12 with a pair of treys. Morris was 6-of-15 with two 3-pointers to go with nine boards, three assists and a pair of steals.
SHS freshman Daytain Patton contributed 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting with a 3-pointer to go with three rebounds and two assists. Junior T.J. Bishop added 10 points, seven boards, two assists and two steals to the balanced SHS attack.
The Wolves shot 51-percent for the game and owned a 40-28 rebounding advantage.
Shawnee led 40-26 at halftime and 62-39 after three periods.
