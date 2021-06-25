The Ada High girls basketball team finished a grueling week at the 2021 Ada Summer Shootout with a runner-up finish in the Two-Minute Tournament that capped off the camp.
Ada won all nine of its Summer Shootout scrimmages — a pair against Pauls Valley and Ardmore were nail-biters but the others weren’t really close — leading up to the Two-Minute Tournament, held Wednesday afternoon inside the Cougar Activity Center.
After the dust had settled, there were 188 games and the three-hour tournament played during the camp.
“It was a good camp. We played without our leading scorer — freshman Sinia Richardson who was nursing a hip injury — but it made everyone else better,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “We had a really good summer. We really grew up. I think the sky’s the limit for this team.”
The way the Two-Minute Tournament works is simple. Two minutes are put on the clock. Whoever is on defense first starts the game off with a 1-0 lead. All players start with four fouls so it only takes one to foul out. If a game goes to overtime, it turns into sudden death, meaning that whichever team scores first is the winner.
There were 32 of the 50-plus teams that attended the Summer Shootout that stuck around for the Two-Minute Tournament.
Stilwell edged Ada 4-3 in the winner’s bracket finals and turned back the Lady Cougars 6-5 in the championship.
“This is not about who the best team is. Stilwell has a great team, but we beat them by 20 earlier in the week” Jennings said. “This is about surviving two minutes. We were tired and it showed and got a little banged up in the end.”
Championship
Stilwell 6, Ada 5
Ada started off with a 1-0 lead, but the Lady Indians scored back-to-back buckets to go on to 4-1.
Senior Carizma Nelson scored on a pull-up jumper with just under a minute to go to get Ada within 4-3.
After Stilwell missed a free throw, Makaviya Nelson made a long pass to post player Shayla Wofford for a layup that put Ada ahead 5-4.
Stilwell scored the go-ahead bucket at the 31.6 seconds left and the Lady Cougars could answer. Makaviya Nelson attempted two tough shots from close range but just missed on both at time expired
Winner’s Bracket Final
Stilwell 4, Ada 3
Wofford gave Ada an early 3-0 lead on two free throws at the 1:18 mark.
But the Lady Indians answered with a drive to the basket that cut the AHS advantage to 3-2.
A Stilwell player got behind an Ada full-court press and hit a layup with 16 seconds left that ultimately ended the game.
Ada 4, Ponca City 1
Ada led 1-0 to start things off and Wofford scored on a feed from Carizma Nelson to put the Lady Cougars on top 3-0.
Carizma Nelson hit a free throw with 49 seconds remaining that ended the AHS scoring.
Ada 6, Ponca City 1
The Lady Cougars got a pair of free throws at the 1:26 mark to erase a 1-0 deficit.
Jakobi Williams then scored after a nice assist from Amaya Frizell that put the Ada squad on top 4-1.
Makaviya Nelson closed out the scoring with a pair of free shots with just 4.0 ticks left.
Ada 6, McAlester 2
Ada dominated the two-minute matchup with the rival Lady Buffaloes.
Trailing 1-0, Carizma Nelson used a steal and layup to put her team on top 2-1.
Jamieson Emarthle made a nice pass down low to Shayla Wofford that led to a bucket and a 4-1 lead for the home team with just under a minute left.
Amaya Frizell put the game away with her steal a layup with 24 seconds remaining.
Ada 6, Latta 1
In a battle of two of the area’s top girls basketball teams, the Lady Cougars held the Lady Panthers scoreless.
Jakobi Williams sank a baseline jumper early in the contest for Ada and two free shots by Makaviya Nelson with 1:04 left pushed the Ada advantage to 4-1.
Amaya Frizell hit a pair of free throws with just 12.5 ticks left to end the scoring.
Ada 6,
Pauls Valley JV 4 (OT)
Ada’s opener was one of the most thrilling games of the tournament.
Early baskets by Jamieson Emarthle and Shayla Wofford put Ada on top 4-1. The Lady Cougars then got a little careless and cold.
Pauls Valley sank a huge 3-pointer that knotted the score at 4-4 and ultimately send the game to overtime.
Wofford came up with a huge blocked shot early in the extra period and Makaviya Nelson ended the game with an offensive rebound and tough follow shot while being fouled.
