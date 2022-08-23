TISHOMINGO — The Ada High School softball team scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning but didn’t get another run across the plate as Turner rallied for a 4-3 victory Saturday afternoon at the 2022 Tishomingo Fastpitch Tournament.
A win over the Lady Falcons would have propelled Ada into the tournament’s championship contest opposite the host Lady Indians. After the loss, a bevy of tie-breaker scenarios didn’t go Ada’s way and the Lady Cougars dropped into the fifth-place game where they battered Marietta 14-1.
“If we had held on against Turner, we would have played Tish in the finals. Instead, we finished tied for second in our pool. We lost out on all the tiebreakers,” said Ada head coach Jeremy Strong.
Kingston — a team Ada had defeated 7-1 — played Tishomingo for the title and dropped a 5-1 decision to the Lady Indians.
“Our side was loaded for sure,” Strong said. “Softball is strange sometimes.”
Ada was back in action Monday in a District 4A-2 road game at local rival Byng. Ada is at Seminole tonight for another 4A-2 road contest.
Turner 4, Ada 3
Ada started off the first inning with Abbey Strong getting hit by a pitch and Bradi Odom drawing a walk. Rylynn Truett then used a sacrifice bunt to move the runners.
Jakobi Williams then ripped a two-run double to center field to put Ada on top 2-0.
With two outs, Ariana Munoz hit a single to left field and Williams raced home on an error during the plate to give the Lady Cougars their 3-0 cushion.
Turner got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning on a clutch two-out, run-scoring base hit by Hope Hill that cut the AHS lead to 3-1.
The Lady Falcons got back-to-back doubles from Paetyn Garrett and Adison Lee to lead off the top of the sixth to score a quick run. Lee then trotted home on an Ada error that knotted the score at 3-3.
Hope Hill was then hit by a pitch and a sacrifice bunt from Journey Shankles put runners at second and third with just one out.
Adlin Lee then pushed home what turned out to be the game-winner on an RBI groundout to shortstop.
Odom, Ada’s sophomore hurler, avoided any further damage when she struck out Jacee Harman to end the inning.
The Lady Cougars went quietly in the bottom of the sixth and the game ended via the time limit.
Ada came up with just four hits by four different players.
Turner collected seven hits led by Adison Lee, who went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Alex Westfall also had two hits and scored a run for the Lady Falcons.
Westfall was the winning hurler for Turner. She struck out eight, walked two and allowed two earned runs in six innings. Odom suffered the loss despite a solid outing. She struck out five, walked none and allowed four earned runs in six innings.
Ada 14, Marietta 1
(5th Place)
The Lady Cougars made quick work of Marietta, scoring 11 runs in the top of the first inning to seize control early.
Bradi Odom followed a leadoff walk by Abby Strong by crushing a two-run homer over the center field fence to quickly put Ada ahead 2-0.
Rylynn Truett and Jakobi Williams each ripped run-scoring doubles in the early AHS uprising.
Ada piled up 15 hits in the contest, led by Abbey Strong who finished 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the AHS batting order. Ariana Munoz also went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Odom finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored. She pitched one inning for the locals and struck out to of the four batters she faced. She had one walk and didn’t give up a hit in the scoreless inning.
Chardoney Stick tossed the final two innings and had one strikeout, no walks and allowed three hits and no earned runs.
