Lady Cougars settle for eighth at tough Stillwater tourney

STILLWATER — The Ada High School girls golf team picked a bad time to not shoot their best golf.
The Lady Cougars finished eighth in the loaded Stillwater Tournament on Saturday. The tournament was hosted by the Stillwater Country Club.
Ada, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, shot a team score of 368 and finished just a stroke behind seventh-place Yukon — ranked No. 9 in Class 6A, who ended with a 367.
“Despite the great field of teams, a great course and decent weather, we didn’t play very well as a team,” said Ada girls golf coach Ron Anderson. “Golf requires such mental discipline and establishing a routine is very important. We made some late travel adjustments and a very early tee time changed our routine. Now that’s not an excuse, but golfers are a bit superstitious, including this coach.”
Jenks, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A, won the championship with a 312. Host Stillwater, No. 7 in Class 6A, was a close second with a 313. Class 6A No. 3 Edmond Memorial was third at 320 and Class 6A No. 4 Owasso finished fourth with at 337. Class 4A No. 5 Bishop McGuiness was next at 359, nine strokes ahead of the lady Cougars.
“This tournament gave us our first look at Bishop McGinness. They dropped to 4A this year and will likely give us one of our biggest challengers during playoffs,” Anderson said. “With three weeks to go, I think we are right on schedule as long as the weather cooperates.”
Lisa Herman won the medalist crown with an even-par 70. Lucy Darr of Stillwater was second at 72 and Allie Justiz of Bishop McGuiness finished third at 73. Nikki Pits of Stillwater was fourth with a 74 and Regan Plank of Owasso rounded out the Top 5 with a 75.
Ada sophomore leader Beans Factor got off to a difficult start and played catch-up the rest of the day carding an 82. She finished 13th in the field of 74 golfers. London Wilson was 21st with an 85.
Ava Patterson was next for the Lady Cougars with a 94. Sophomore Kinzie Quals shot a 107 in her first career tournament for Ada and Natalie Jussely shot a 122.
The Lady Cougars are off to the Duncan Tournament today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.