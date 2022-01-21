PURCELL — Breakfast basketball didn’t agree much with the Ada Lady Cougars. Luckily for Ada, Community Christian disliked it even more.
In a game where neither team shot the ball well and there were a combined 41 turnovers, the Lady Cougars eventually pulled away for a sluggish 49-37 victory Thursday morning at the 50th Annual Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell.
Ada, ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, notched its 10th win of the season against only three losses, while the Lady Royals — No. 18 in Class 3A — fell to 9-4.
“Community Christian is a really good 3A team. We knew is would be a tough game especially at 10 in the morning,” Ada head coach Christie Jennings told The Ada News. “We didn’t play our best basketball but found a way to win. I’m OK getting beat by someone who is better than us. I’m not ok with self-inflicting losses. We had moments of shooting ourselves in the foot. We settled down, took control and got the ‘W’.”
Added assistant coach Jeremy Strong: “A win is a win at 10.”
The Lady Cougars started off good enough. They hit five of their first eight field goals and jumped out to an early 9-2. lead.
Ada then went ice cold. The Lady Cougars missed 11 straight shots during one stretch that saw Community Christian grab a 12-11 lead after a fast-break bucket by Sadie Thrailkill to open the second quarter.
A Sania Richardson 3-pointer at the end of the period put Ada ahead 24-18 at halftime.
The Lady Royals scored the first eight points of the third quarter and after a conventional three-point play from post player Landry Braziel, Community Christian led 25-24 at the 6:01 mark.
Single free throws by Jakobi Williams and Carizma Nelson sandwiched around a 3-pointer by Amaya Frizell put Ada back in front 29-25 with 4:25 left in the period.
Community Christian continued to stay within striking distance and after a Braziel putback to end the third frame, Ada led 35-31.
Ada limited the Lady Royals to a single field goal by Sarah Davison during the first six minutes of the fourth quarter and after two free throws by Richardson with 1:47 left, the locals finally held a comfortable 44-33 advantage.
Richardson led the Ada charge with a game-high 28 points. She finished 4-of-7 from 3-point territory and sank 10-of-13 free throws. The talented AHS freshman also had five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Frizell was the only other Lady Cougar to hit double figures. She finished with 12 points, including a pair of triples, and added a team-high eight rebounds and three steals.
Shayla Wofford scored four points and Williams added three. Both players finished with six boards.
Braziel registered a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Royals before going down with a leg injury with 6:36 left in the fourth quarter. She had to be helped off the court.
Davison followed with seven points and six rebounds off the bench.
Ada advances to a semifinal contest at 3:20 p.m. today against the Anadarko-Noble winner.
———o———
By The Numbers
GIRLS
Thursday, Jan. 20
Heart of Oklahoma Tournament
At Purcell
First Round
Ada 49, Community Christian 37
COMMUNITY 10 8 13 6 — 37
ADA 11 13 11 14 — 49
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN: Landry Braziel 6-16, 1-1, 13; Sarah Davison 3-7, 0-1, 7; Sadie Thrailkill 3-6, 0-0, 6; Preslee Hartsock 2-8, 0-0, 4; Adysen Hoselton 2-6, 0-0, 4; Channing Apel 1-4, 1-2, 3. Totals: 17-49, 2-7, 37.
ADA: Sania Richardson 7-14, 10-13, 28; Amaya Frizell 2-13, 6-8, 12; Shayla Wofford 2-6, 0-0, 4; Jakobi Williams 1-2, 1-2, 3; Carizma Nelson 0-3, 2-4, 2. Totals: 12-42, 19-27, 49.
Turnovers: Community Christian 23, Ada 18.
Steals: Community Christian 7, Ada 13 (Richardson 4, Frizell 3, Jameison Emarthle 3).
Rebounds: Community Christian 35 (Braziel 10); Ada 39 (Frizell 8).
3-point goals: Community Christian 1-12 (Davison 1-4); Ada 6-19 (Richardson 4-7, Frizell 2-10).
Fouled out: None.
