WEATHERFORD — The Ada High School girls golf team kicked off its 2023 spring season last week at the Weatherford and finished second in the team standings.
The tournament was hosted by the Prairie West Golf Club, the site of this year’s Class 4A State Tournament.
“We let a lot of opportunities get away from us today. Because (the course) is so short, shot placement is so much more important than distance and we didn’t do well with that,” said Ada head coach Ron Anderson.
Fort Gibson won the team championship with a score of 348. Ada and the Norman North JV team were tied for second at 352.
Anderson said the course had just been aerated and crews were installing a new sprinkler system and making some greens longer to accommodate NCAA requirements for a future Southwestern Oklahoma State Tournament.
“The greens gave us a few putting woes,” Anderson said.
Ada sophomore Beans Factor was runner-up in the medalist race. She shot an even-par 71 and was a stroke behind Natalie Blonien of Altus.
“She was like a racehorse eager to get out of the gates,” Anderson said. “I had to pull the reins back and make her hit last so not to hit into those in front of us.”
Junior London Wilson was next for Ada with an 88. Ava Patterson carded a 95, Ava Manwell shot a 98 and Emily Kemp followed with a 108.
This tournament gave the Lady Cougars a good look at the course and several of the teams expected to qualify for this year’s state tournament.
“For the first tournament, I was not all surprised by our scores. But we know we must play better as the season goes forward,” Anderson said.
