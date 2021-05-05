The Ada Lady Cougars collected 25 team points and finished as runners-up at the Class 5A Regional Tournament Monday at the Ada Tennis Center.
Tulsa Metro Christion won the regional crown with 34 points, followed by Ada, Durant (24) and Pryor (22).
Ada head coach Terry Swopes had to juggle his lineup due to injuries but said his team performed well.
“It was the toughest regional. The girls played hard and had to battle the heat. I was proud of all of them,” he said. “It was a good day.”
Ada was paced by the No. 2 Doubles tandem of Ava Bolin and Ahna Redwine, who defeated Eng and Roark of Metro Christian 6-2, 6-3 in the championship match.
Ada’s No. 1 Doubles team of Gentri Langley and Ella Summers dropped a slugfest to Metro Christian’s McNeese and Ruefer 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the finals.
Macy Lowrance captured third place in No. 2 Singles with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Kylee Phelps of McAlester.
Senior Abby Machetta was thrown into the No. 1 Singles fire due to a spree of injuries and battled like a champ before finally falling to McAlester’s Lexi Zurovets 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 in a marathon match for fifth place. She just missed qualifying for state as the Top 4 in each division advance.
“I was especially proud of Abby. She got thrown into 1 singles due to injury and she never once complained and willingly accepted her new role. She raised her level and played the best tennis of her career,” Swopes said.
The Class 5A State Tournament is scheduled for May 7-8 at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
———o———
The Results
GIRLS
CLASS 5A REGIONAL
Monday, May 3
At Ada Tennis Center
Team Standings
1. Metro Christian 34
2. Ada 25
3. Durant 24
4. Pryor 22
5. Ardmore 15
6. Tahlequah 12
7. McAlester 10
Ada Individual Results
1 Singles: Lexi Zurovetz (McAlester) def. Abby Machetta (Ada) 6-1,2-6,6-2 (5th Place)
2 Singles: Macy Lowrance (Ada) def. Kylee Phelps (McAlester) 6-3,6-4 (3rd Place)
1 Doubles: McNeese/Ruefer (Metro Christian) def. Gentri Langley/Ella Summers (Ada) 3-6,6-1,6-4 (1st Place)
2 Doubles: Ava Bolin/Ahna Redwine (Ada) def. Eng/Roark (Metro Christian) 6-2,6-3 (1st Place)
