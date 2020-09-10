MADILL — The Ada High softball team scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to rally from a 2-0 deficit before a rainstorm washed a game with host Madill away in a Tuesday road game.
With two outs in the fourth, freshman Addie Hill doubled Chardoney Stick followed with a walk.
Sophomore Elsa Munoz then belted a clutch, two-RBI double that knotted the score at 2-2. Abbey Strong followed with a double of her own to put Ada on top 3-2. With Josie Morgan at the plate facing a 2-2 count, players were ushered off the field with the storm blew through and soaked the field.
Strong, Hill and Trenity Duvall each had two hits apiece in a seven-hit Ada offense.
Chardoney Stick pitched three innings for Ada. She struck out three, walked one, hit a batter and allowed four hits two earned runs. All four Madill hits were singles.
Ada was scheduled to compete in the McLoud Tournament Thursday and face Wellston at 2:30 p.m. in a first-round matchup. But all those games were rained out when storms passed through the area on Wednesday.
According to Ada head coach Taylor Henry, tournament organizers may try to get some of the teams involved together for a Saturday festival, but no decision had been made as of press time.
