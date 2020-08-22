Lady Cougars pile up stats in sweep of Tulsa Memorial

TULSA — The Ada High School softball team put up some eye-popping numbers during a district sweep of host Tulsa Memorial Thursday evening.
Ada piled up an incredible 32 hits in five innings in a 26-1 win over the Lady Chargers. Then, in Game 2, Ada hurler Chardoney Stick allowed just one hit over 4.2 innings of work in the Lady Cougars’ 15-0 victory.
Ada improved to 6-4 with the sweep and travels to Glenpool at 5 p.m. Monday.
“I was proud of them for how they showed up and took care of business on our first district road trip,” said Ada head coach Taylor Henry. “Chardoney and Abbey (Strong) both threw well and we supported them at the plate.”
Game 1
Ada 26, Memorial 1
The Lady Cougars got off to a quick start, scoring 11 runs in the top of the first inning and cruised from there.
Amaya Frizell finished a perfect 5-for-5 with two triples, a double, six RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Lady Cougars at the plate.
Abbey Strong went 4-for-4 with an RBI and scored five times for Ada.
Other hitting leaders for the Lady Cougars included:
• Chardoney Stick: 4-for-5, one RBI, three runs scored.
• Addie Hill: 4-for-5, two RBIs, three runs scored.
• Trenity Duvall: 4-for-5, a double, three RBIs, two runs scored.
• Elsa Munoz: 3-for-5, two RBIs, two runs scored.
• Josie Morgan: 3-for-4, a double, four RBIs, four runs scored.
• Jakobi Williams: 3-for-5, a triple, a double, an RBI and three runs scored.
• Rylynn Truett: 2-for-5, a double and three RBIs.
Stick earned the mound win for the visitors. She struck out four, walked one, didn’t allow a hit and surrendered one unearned run in four innings. Strong struck out two of the three batters she faced in relief.
Game 2
Ada 15, Memorial 0
Chardoney Stick struck out eight and was able to work around six walks in the gutsy mound performance.
The Lady Cougars finished with 17 hits, giving them 49 for the twinbill.
Frizell picked up right where she left off from the first game, going 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored.
Abbey Strong finished 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Jakobi Williams went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Josie Morgan, Stick and Reagan McCortney all added two hits apiece for the visitors. Morgan slapped a double for Ada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.