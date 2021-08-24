Lady Cougars notch two wins at Saturday in Tish

TISHOMINGO — The Ada High softball team wasn’t a very nice visitor Saturday at the Tishomingo Festival.
The Lady Cougars bombarded the host Lady Indians — the defending Class 3A State champions — 11-1 in just three innings to cap a big day of fastpitch action. Ada started its day way a 7-4 win over Kingston.
“It was a really good day for us,” said Ada head coach Taylor Henry. “We battled a lot of adversity that was good for us to experience. Being able to rebound from things that don’t go our way will be beneficial as the season progresses.”
Ada (4-2) played host to local rival Byng Monday night and is at home at 5 p.m. today versus Seminole.
Ada 11, Tishomingo 1
The Lady Cougars put the game out of reach with a six-run outburst in the top of the third inning.
Highlighting that big AHS volley was a two-RBI double by Abbey Strong and a run-scoring double by Bradi Odom. Jakobi Williams also pushed across a run with an infield hit.
Odom shut down the Tish offense from the circle. She struck out four, walked three and allowed just one hit and no earned runs.
Ada ended up with six hits, led by Strong who went 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. Amaya Frizell finished 1-for-1 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Ariana Munoz went 1-for-2 and scored a run, while Odom and Williams had Ada other hits.
Ada 7, Kingston 4
Ada scored four runs in the top of the first inning and led the entire way in the five-inning affair. Rylynn Truett slapped a two-run double to right field in Ada’s hot start, while Jakobi Williams added a two-RBI single.
Ada collected eight hits in the contest. Willaims and Truett both went 2-for-3. Williams scored twice and Truett scored once.
Amaya Frizell went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Abbey Strong finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored from her leadoff spot. Ariana Munoz had Ada’s other hit, going 1for-2 with a walk and an RBI.
Bradi Odom again got the pitching win. She struck out five, walked three and allowed four earned runs in five innings.
Bri Hawkins finished 2-for-2 with a walk, a two-run homer and a run scored for the Lady Redskins. Lanie French went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, while Raegan finished 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Brookelyn Mandrigues cracked a double for Kingston.
Harkins absorbed the loss. She struck out two, walked five, hit a batter and gave up two earned runs in five innings.
