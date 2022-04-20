Lady Cougars march past Meeker Monday night

MEEKER — The Ada High School softball team got in an offensive groove against host Meeker in a Monday night road contest.
The Lady Cougars led 8-5 after three innings but scored seven unanswered runs to finish the game in a 16-5 run-rule victory over the Lady Bulldogs.
Ada snapped a nine-game losing skid and improved to 3-15, while Meeker dropped to 8-12. The Lady Cougars were at the Healdton Festival Tuesday and will begin postseason play at the Class 5A District Tournament in Sulphur on Thursday. Ada will meet old rival Byng at 11 a.m. in a first-round matchup. The host Lady Bulldogs will face the loser of that game at 12:30 p.m. and the winner at 2 p.m.
Against Meeker, the Lady Cougars scored four runs in the top of the first inning, a single run in the second and four more in the top of the third to grab an early 8-2 lead.
Meeker answered with three runs in the bottom of the third to cut the gap to 8-5 but Ada pitcher Rylynn Truett tossed two shutout innings to end the five-inning run rule.
Ada collected 11 hits in the game with speedy leadoff hitter Abbey Strong leading the way. She finished 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Bradi Odom went 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored three times, while Karsyn Woods finished 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Ariana Munoz finished 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, three RBIs and a run scored, while Jakobi Williams went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Amaya Frizell ended up 1-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored. Josie Morgan had the other Ada hit, walked, drove in a run and scored once.
Maleah Blankenship had two of just four Meeker hits. She also walked and scored a run. Sienna Carter and Emma Janway both finished 1-for-2 for the home team.
