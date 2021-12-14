FORTH SMITH, Ark. — The Ada High girls basketball team stumbled out of the gate, fell into a deep first-quarter hole and couldn’t dig their way out in a 59-40 loss to El Reno on Day 3 Saturday at the 2021 Taco Bell Tournament of Champions at The Barn on the campus of Southside High School.
Ada whipped the host Southside Lady Mavs 56-21 Friday evening.
The Lady Cougars — ranked No. 4 in Class 4A — went 1-2 in the prestigious tournament and now stand at 3-2 on the year. El Reno — ranked No. 5 in Class 5A — improved to 4-1.
Coach Christie Jennings’ bunch won’t have much time to regroup. Ada travels to Class 5A No. 12 Shawnee on Tuesday before hosting Class 5A No. 2 Carl Albert Friday night.
“We didn’t play our best basketball this weekend. It was very ugly at times,” Jennings said. “We left Arkansas with two losses and several banged-up players. We need to get healthy and get back to work. We are going to use this as a wake-up call.”
Saturday, Dec. 11
El Reno 49, Ada 40
The Lady Indians ran up and down the court during the first quarter and bolted to a 26-9 lead. It was a pretty good ballgame after that. El Reno held a slight 33-31 edge over the final three periods.
Ada freshman Sania Richardson, who was named to the all-tournament team, scored Ada’s first nine points of the game and finished with a team-best 19 points. Shayla Wofford — who was presented with The Heart of a Champion Award that is based on academics, leadership and character — also reached double figures for the Lady Cougars with 11 points.
Ada had trimmed its deficit to 13 in the fourth quarter but two starters — Richardson and Carizma Nelson — fouled out of the game and senior Amaya Frizell left the game with an injury.
Janae Black-Harmon led the El Reno attack with 19 points and Ashlyn Evans-Thompson also reached double figures with 12. Pauline Black-Harmon and Nevaeh Sage added eight points each.
Friday, Dec. 10
Ada 56, Southside, Ark. 21
Ada led this one from start to finish, grabbing early leads of 14-6 and 27-10.
Sania Richardson buried four 3-pointers and led the AHS offense with 18 points. Frizell added 15 points and hit a pair of triples, while Shayla Wofford finished with eight points.
Makayla Tampos scored 11 points for the Lady Mavs and was the only player on her team to reach double figures.
Note: The Lady Cougars also learned that sophomore Makaviya Nelson suffered an ACL injury in their opener against Kingston and will miss the rest of the season.
