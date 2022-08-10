MCLOUD — The Ada High School softball team scored runs in bunches in a 14-3 season-opening victory over host McLoud Monday evening.
However, Ada head coach Jeremy Strong said his offense still has work to do.
“It’s nice to know you can put up 14 runs and not look very good offensively,” Strong said. “We only had a couple of good at-bats. We put the ball in play, but I didn’t think we looked very sharp.”
Ada managed just six total hits in the five-inning run-rule victory.
Sophomore Ariana Munoz led the way for the Lady Cougars, going 2-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs. Rylynn Truett finished 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored for the visitors, while Abbey Strong went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored from her leadoff spot in the Ada lineup.
Trenity Duvall walked three times, drove in a run and scored twice for the Lady Cougars.
Bradi Odom — who had a hit and walked twice from the plate – never let the Lady Redskins get untracked offensively. The sophomore hurler struck out 10, didn’t walk a batter and allowed just three hits and two earned runs.
Ada played at Ardmore Tuesday night and opens the home portion of its 2022 fall schedule against Madill at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Kingston stops host Byng
BYNG — Olivia Quapaw had two hits and three other Kingston players had two RBI apiece in the Lady Redskins’ 8-2 win over Byng Monday in a Lake Country Conference Festival game.
Byng met Dickson and Sulphur in festival games on Tuesday. The Lady Pirates are at Roff at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Kingston scored five runs in the top of the second inning to grab an early 6-0 lead in the five-inning contest.
Torri Gustin cracked an RBI triple for the Lady Pirates and also scored one of their two runs. Hailey Alexander finished 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Hannah Wort went 1-for-1 with an RBI and Alexa Thompson and Alona Cooper-Rochivitz had Byng’s other hits.
Both Hanna Wort and Gravie Ragland saw action in the circle for Byng, combining for six walks and five strikeouts.
Late Latta comeback falls short
LATTA — The Latta Lady Panthers scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning before a comeback bid stopped there in an 8-5 loss to Davis Monday at Swanson Field.
It was the debut of new Latta head coach Jeremy Bates.
Latta trailed 8-0 after four innings but pushed across a single run in the bottom of the fifth and made things interesting in the seventh.
Freshman Kymber Davis ripped a two-out, two-run triple and then scored during the play on an error to trim the LHS deficit to 8-4.
Kate Williams followed with a walk and she scored when Audrey Forshay reached on one of five Davis errors in the contest to get Latta within 8-5 before the Lady Wolves finally closed the door.
Addison Danker was the winning pitcher for Davis she struck out 13, walked five and allowed three earned runs in 6.2 innings. Emerson Henley recorded the final out for the visitors.
Jaycee Presley had Latta’s only other hit in the contest.
Paige Miller led an 11-hit Davis attack, going 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. Alexis Barnes also went 3-for-3 and hit two doubles, drove in a run and scored three times.
Latta returns home Friday when Purcell visits for a 5 p.m. contest.
