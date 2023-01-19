Sania Richardson wasn’t about to let her team lose to its arch-rival on her big night.
The Ada sophomore drove through the heart of the McAlester defense and hit a go-ahead layup with just under a minute to go in overtime and then hit four free throws down the stretch to help the Lady Cougars hold off McAlester 72-68 Tuesday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Ada, ranked No. 17 in Class 4A, improved to 11-5 on the season, while Class 5A No. 12 McAlester left town at 8-6. The Lady Cougars have now won six straight games in the series with the Lady Buffaloes.
“McAlester is good and they played really good here,” Ada head coach Christie Jennings told The Ada News. “It was nice to get the win heading into some time off.”
The Lady Cougars won’t hit the court again until hosting Harding Charter on Jan. 24.
After Richardson drove through at least four McAlester defenders on the way to hitting the clutch bucket, McAlester playmaker Jayda Holiman tried to answer with a shot in traffic but couldn’t get it to fall.
Richardson followed with two free throws with 23.1 ticks remaining to put Ada on top 70-66.
After McAlester got a pair of free throws from Ti’Heiress Davis with 11.3 seconds left, Richardson iced the game with two more charity shots of her own with 9.5 showing.
Richardson, who joined the 1,000-point club after a 3-pointer in the first quarter, finished with a game-high 38 points. She added three steals and seven assists.
The end of regulation had a few tense moments.
Jada Ponce made a free throw for McAlester with 1:24 left in the fourth period to put the visitors on top 56-55.
Richardson then hit Ada post player Tyley Dotson with a nice pass that turned into an easy basket inside with 1:30 left to put the home team back on top at 57-56.
Richardson went to the line with 30.7 seconds left in regulation and made a free throw that gave Ada a 58-56 advantage.
Ada’s Rylynn Truett blocked a potential go-ahead 3-pointer by MHS sharpshooter Katie Allen but the Lady Buffs tracked down the rebound and head coach Jarrod Owen called a timeout with 2.4 seconds left.
Holiman got the inbounds pass and headed toward the basket. Ada’s Abbey Strong tried to slip in and take a charge but was called for a blocking foul just as the buzzer sounded. Holiman hit two free throws with no time on the lock that tied the game at 58-58 and forced the OT session. Holiman led McAlester with 28 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.
“That last segment we were just telling our kids not to foul and get into an and-1 situation and get beat with no time on the clock,” Jennings explained. “It could have gone either way. I think it probably was a foul, but I don’t think she got it off in time. But I don’t know. I haven’t looked at the film. It doesn’t really matter. We found a way to overcome it in the overtime.”
McAlester had a hot first half, led by Allen. She hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 of her 19 points throughout the first two quarters. Allen’s triple with just under a minute to go in the second period put the Lady Buff ahead 37-25. Ada trailed 39-27 at the break.
Ada outscored the Lady Buffs 18-9 in the third quarter. Makaviya Nelson hit a 3-pointer at the 1:36 mark. Richardson finished off the AHS surge with a 3-pointer of her own off an inbounds play and ended the period by knifing down the lane for a layup after a steal by Truett that got the Lady Cougars within 48-45 heading into the dramatic fourth quarter.
Jakobi Williams scored eight points and had six rebounds for Ada. Tyley Dotson followed with seven points and eight rebounds.
Nelson and Strong both hit a pair of 3-point baskets and scored six points each. Strong grabbed six rebounds and Nelson tracked down five boards.
Time off is good timing
Nelson absorbed a push-off foul by Holiman with 2:01 left in the fourth quarter and hurt her already injured knee. She was able to get up and trot to the bench after a few minutes and even returned to the game in overtime.
“Makaviya took that big offensive foul and it was probably the most contact that she has had since tearing her ACL,” Jennings said.
Nelson’s situation reminded the AHS coach of a time when former Ada High School star La’Neishea Caufield played with Rosiland Ross at the University of Oklahoma. Ross had also played through an ACL injury.
“I told her there could be games where we have to carry her off the court. She said thought about that while she was sitting there in pain but handled it like a champ,” Jennings said. “She needs some time to heal up and we just have some other bumps and bruises so it’s going to be good to get those couple of days off.”
Abbey Strong is nursing a shoulder injury after colliding with Sania at a recent practice session.
———o———
By The Numbers
Tuesday, Jan. 17
GIRLS
At Cougar Activity Center
Ada 72, McAlester 68 (OT)
MCALESTER 18 21 9 10 10 — 51
ADA 16 11 18 13 14 — 41
MCALESTER: Jayda Holiman 10-27, 5-6, 28; Katie Allen 6-12, 3-3, 19; Jalen Spears 3-6, 0-0, 7; Ti’Heiress Davis 2-4, 3-4, 7; Avrey Alberson 2-3, 0-0, 4; Jada Ponce 1-1, 1-2, 3. Totals: 24-57, 12-15, 68.
ADA: Sania Richardson 13-29, 8-11, 38; Jakobi Williams 3-7, 2-3, 8; Tyley Dotson 3-11, 1-1, 7; Abbey Strong 2-3, 0-0, 6; Makaviya Nelson 2-6, 0-0, 6; Rylynn Truett 2-2, 0-0, 5; Gracey Dotson 1-4, 0-0, 2. Totals: 26-62, 11-15, 72.
Turnovers: McAlester 13, Ada 15.
Steals: McAlester 4, Ada 6 (Richardson 3).
Rebounds: McAlester 34 (Holiman 8); Ada 42 (T. Dotson 8).
3-point goals: McAlester 8-20 (Allen 4-9, Holiman 3-9, Spears 1-2); Ada 9-22 (Richardson 4-11, Nelson 2-6, Strong 2-3, Truett 1-1).
Fouled out: None.
