GLENPOOL — The Ada High softball team got off to a quick start but had to hold off a furious Glenpool comeback to defeat the Lady Warriors 7-6 in a district road game Monday night.
The Lady Cougars improved to 7-4 overall and stayed unbeaten in District 5A-4 play at 3-0, while Glenpool dropped to 3-5 and 2-2.
“Our kids showed a ton of grit today. We overcame a lot of adversity tonight,” said Ada head coach Taylor Henry. “Today, they definitely grew and caught a glimpse of our expectations for them moving forward.”
Ada came out swinging, scoring five runs in the top of the first innings on four hits, a walk and a Glenpool miscue.
Abbey Strong led off the game with a single, went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Josie Morgan and scored on an RBI hit by Amaya Frizell to put Ada on top 1-0.
Frizell went to second on an error and third on a wild pitch before Rylynn Truett walked. Trenity Duvall then reached first safely on a bunt single that loaded the bases.
Frizell scored on the second GHS error of the inning and Truett raced home on a fielder’s choice to put Ada ahead 3-0.
Elsa Munoz came up with a clutch, two-RBI single to right field that gave the Lady Cougars their early 5-0 advantage.
Singles by Frizell, Duvall and Jakobi Williams in the second inning produced another Ada tally and made it 6-0.
Glenpool had trimmed its deficit to 7-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
A double by Maddy Kearns and a single by Maggie Hummingbird got the Lady Warriors within a single run with no outs. However, Ada pitcher Chardoney Stick got three consecutive groundouts to end the game and preserve the AHS victory.
Stick pitched all seven innings for Ada to pick up the win despite getting rocked in the hand by a hard come-backer.
“Chardoney through well. She was tough. She had a ball come back at her hit her pretty hard but wasn’t about to be taken out,” Henry said.
Stick struck out four, walked one and allowed just two earned runs.
Hummingbird was solid in defeat for the home team. She struck out seven, walked three and allowed three earned runs in seven frames.
The Ada offense finished with 11 hits. Strong, Frizell and Duvall all had two hits apiece. Elisa Munoz finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Truett walked once and scored twice for the visitors.
The Lady Cougars travel to Tahlequah at 4 p.m. Friday for another district contest.
