The Ada High softball team trailed 6-0 in Game 3 of their Class 4A Bi-District series with Clinton Monday afternoon at East Central University’s Tiger Field.
They needed something, anything, to give them a spark.
As it turned out, it was members of the ECU softball team that lit the fire.
Several Tiger players were in the stands and started cheering for the Cougars, who used a remarkable rally to stun Clinton 10-9 in the winner-take-all contest.
Ada will head to a Class 4A Regional Tournament at Lone Grove with a 20-11 record, while the Lady Reds saw their season come to an end at 12-18.
Ada rolled to a 14-4 victory in Game 1 that picked up where it left off after a rainstorm flooded the field at the Ada High Softball Complex last week. It started off with the Lady Cougars on top 3-0.
In Game 2, Clinton slipped past Ada late for a 5-4 victory and the Lady Reds had all the momentum to begin Game 3 before ECU’s players gave the Lady Cougars a helping hand from the stands.
“We were down and out,” admitted Ada interim head coach Jeremy Strong. “Their defense was making all the plays. We had some well-hit balls that just weren’t dropping in.”
Strong said once ECU’s players turned in Ada High fans, the Lady Cougars seemed to perk up.
“Coach Destini Anderson’s ECU Tigers were there watching and really started getting into the game. Our girls fed off that enthusiasm. It was pretty cool to see. That jump-started our offense in the fourth inning and we kept plugging away,” Strong said.
Ada will meet top seed Lone Grove at noon on Thursday in a first-round matchup. Weatherford and Chickasha will play at 2 p.m. and the losers of those contests will meet at 4 p.m. in an elimination game. A winner’s bracket game is set for 6 p.m.
Play resumes at 11 a.m. Friday with the regional championship contest scheduled for 1 p.m.
Strong said the Lone Grove regional is stacked.
“It’s a very tough regional at the No. 1 seed, Lone Grove,” he said. “But there is no pressure on us. We are the underdogs. We just need to go compete and see what happens.”
Game 3
Ada 10, Clinton 9
The Lady Reds scored four runs in the top of the second inning and two more in the third to seemingly take control with the 6-0 lead.
Ada erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it a dogfight.
Clinton responded with two runs in the fifth to stretch its lead to 8-5, but the Lady Cougars scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to get within 8-7.
Ada went ahead for good with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Amaya Frizell got things started for Ada in the sixth frame with a one-out double. After Jakobi Williams walked, Bradi Odom blasted a triple to right field that drove in a pair of runs and put Ada ahead 9-8.
Trenity Duval came up with a clutch two-out, RBI single to give Ada an insurance run and make it 10-8.
Ada certainly needed it.
Makia Lovelace led off with a walk to start the top of the seventh inning for Clinton. After back-to-back groundouts, Lovelace was standing at third base. Mckenzie Kauk delivered an RBI single to get Clinton within a single run, but Ada pitcher Ariana Munoz got Blair Hunter to fly out to Frizell at shortstop to end the game.
Munoz pitched all seven innings for Ada. She struck out four, walked five and hit a batter. Only four of Clinton’s nine runs were earned thanks to three Ada errors.
“Ariana Munoz pitched a heck of a Game 3. They never really hit her very hard. We had a few defensive mistakes that led to most of those runs,” Strong said.
Ada ace Odom was waiting in the wings, but Strong and assistant coach Shane Coker let Munoz — who was celebrating her 15th birthday — finish what she started.
“Coker and I talked about all our possible scenarios and we liked what Ari was doing,” she said. “She showed a lot of guts on her birthday.”
Ada piled up 12 hits in the contest led by Duvall, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. The birthday girl finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. No other Ada player had more than one hit.
Josie Morgan also cracked a double for Ada.
Clinton had three players with two hits apiece. Grace Meacham finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs, Kathryn Meacham went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored and Acelyn Cisneros ended up 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored.
Game 2
Clinton 5, Ada 4
The Lady Reds again struck first, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning.
After scratching for a run in the top of the third, Ada scored three runs in the sixth frame to go on top 4-3.
The Lady Cougars scoring in the sixth came on a two-out, RBI-double by Elsa Munoz — who later scored on a wild pitch — and a base hit by Josie Morgan that drove in a run to give Ada its 4-3 advantage.
Clinton tied the game in the bottom of the sixth on a two-out, RBI triple by Kathryn Meacham.
In the bottom of the seventh, Kambree Davis led off with a base hit and went all the way to third on a sacrifice bunt by Saydee Starnes. Makia Lovelace then hit a ground ball to second baseman Josie Morgan, who fired the ball to home but not before Davis scored the game-winner.
Trenity Duvall again had the hot bat for Ada, going 3-for-3 with a run scored to pace an eight-hit AHS offense.
Jakobi Williams went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
Baleigh Giblet finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored for Clinton, while Kambree Davis went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Acelyn Cisneros cracked a triple for the visitors.
Bradi Odom tossed the first four innings for Ada. She had five strikeouts, three walks and a hit batter, but gave up no earned runs thanks to three AHS errors. Ariana Munoz pitched the final 2.2 frames. She struck out one, walked two and gave up two earned runs.
Davis pitched four innings for Clinton to earn the victory. She struck out two, walked none and allowed three earned runs.
Game 1
Ada 14, Clinton 4
Ada led 7-1 after five innings before the Lady Reds pushed across three runs in the top of the sixth to get within 7-4. The Lady Cougars ended the game via the run-rule with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth frame.
Ada compiled 14 hits in the contest. Abbey Strong led the way, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Bradi Odom finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Rylynn Truett went 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and three runs scored.
Amaya Frizell finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Jakobi Williams went 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Josie Morgan went 1-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored while Trenity Duvall ended up 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Ariana Munoz finished 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored for the hosts.
Odom pitched six solid innings for the victory. She struck out three, walked four, scattered three hits and allowed just one earned run.
