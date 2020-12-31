Nothing had come easy for the Ada High girls basketball at the 2020 Cougar Christmas Classic. So why should Wednesday have been any different?
With the game tied heading into the fourth quarter, the Lady Cougars finished with a 17-8 run and defeated an upset-minded Oklahoma City Storm team 55-46 Wednesday afternoon in the holiday tournament’s seventh-place contest.
The Lady Cougars improved to 5-3 on the year.
Ada trailed 12-4 and 20-12 to start the game before scoring the final seven points of the first quarter to get within 20-19.
The game see-sawed from there with Ada leading 29-27 at halftime and the teams knotted at 38-38 heading into the fourth quarter.
Ada senior Landyn Owens suffered an ankle injury in the opening seconds of the final frame, but later returned.
Following the Owens exit, Carizma Nelson scored on back-to-back strong drives to the basket to put Ada on top 42-38 with 6:06 left to play.
Amaya Frizell buried a 3-pointer from the baseline to push the Ada advantage to 45-40 with 4:33 on the clock.
Owens hit a pull-up jumper after driving the baseline to make it 47-42 and Alexus Hamilton later scored from point-blank range on an inbound pass to stretch the AHS lead to 49-43 with 1:18 left and the Lady Cougars milked the game away from there.
Frizell, who finished 11-of-12 from the charity stripe, hit four free shots down the stretch. Frizell had a monster game, finishing with 20 points and 15 rebounds.
Owens scored 13 points and had five steals for Ada, while Shayla Wofford and Jaeden Ward — who sank a pair of 3-pointers — added six points apiece.
Mariah Curley finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and a pair of steals to lead the OKC attack. Amya Weakely added 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting and three triples before fouling out. Maddie Callahan scored eight points and had four steals and she also fouled out.
The Lady Cougars are back in action Saturday, hosting Shawnee. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. inside the Cougar Activity Center. Ada’s seniors will be honored in a ceremony just before game time.
BY THE NUMBERS
Wednesday, Dec. 30
7th Place
Ada 55, OKC Storm 46
STORM 20 7 11 8 — 46
ADA 19 10 9 17 — 55
OKC STORM: Mariah Curley 6-11, 2-6, 15; Amya Weakely 4-4, 0-0, 11; Maddie Callahan 3-10, 1-2, 8; Daisy LaPat 2-6, 1-2, 5; Lily Anderson 1-4, 0-0, 3; Akajiah Handsom 1-6,0-2, 2; Azeyah Nwankwoala 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 18-47, 4-12, 46.
ADA: Amaya Frizell 4-10, 11-12, 20; Landyn Owens 6-16, 0-0, 13; Jaeden Ward 2-4, 0-0, 6; Shayla Wofford 3-7, 0-1, 6; Carizma Nelson 2-4, 0-0, 4; Alexus Hamilton 1-2, 0-0, 2; Jaiden Stevenson 1-1, 0-0, 2; Makaviya Nelson 1-2, 0-1, 2. Totals: 20-46, 11-16, 55.
Turnovers: OKC 21, Ada 17.
Steals: OKC 13 (Callahan 4); Ada 9 (Owens 5).
Rebounds: OKC 35 (Curley 10, D. LaPat 9); Ada 34 (Frizell 15).
3-point goals: OKC 6-23 (Weakely 3-4, Callahan 1-8, Curleyh 1-2, Anderson 1-5); Ada 4-13 (Ward 2-4, Owens 1-4, Frizell 1-3).
Fouled out: Callahan, Weakely (OKC).
