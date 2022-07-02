The Ada High girls basketball team stubbed their toe against a scrappy Asher team early in the 2022 Ada Summer Shootout 2-minute tournament Wednesday afternoon.
But the Lady Cougars battled back through the loser’s bracket and finished as runner-up in the huge 24-team event that capped three full days of basketball action at several gyms across the area.
“Asher put us in the loser’s bracket and we had to fight our way back. But that’s what’s so unique about this tournament. Anyone can beat anyone in this format,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings.
During the two-minute tournament, the team that wins a coin flip is on defense first and has a 1-0 lead. The game is then played like normal with two minutes on the clock. Each player that is whistled for a foul immediately fouls out.
Nearly every game is intense and most come down to a final possession.
The Lady Cougars lost to Idabel — led by 6-4 post player Mary Carden — 5-4 in the championship game. The Lady Warriors hit a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left which proved to be the difference.
Idabel missed a free throw with 3.4 seconds left but Ada couldn’t track down the rebound.
“There was a little fatigue. We had some silly mental mistakes and it was on my part too. I didn’t realize our post player came down the floor and didn’t get in the lane to block out on that free throw,” Jennings said.
Ada was without the services of injured players Makaviya Nelson, Abbey Strong, Jamieson Emarthle and Graycie Dotson. Rylynn Truett was away playing softball.
“We were definitely playing short-handed. We were without three potential starters — two with injuries and one is playing softball (Truett),” Jennings said.
The injury bug allowed Jennings and her coaches to throw some of their younger and more inexperienced players into the mix.
“It gave other people opportunities to play that haven’t gotten a lot of playing time and it proved we can use them in certain situations,” she said.
All-in-all Jennings said her team made strides during the month of June.
“It was fun. It’s been a great summer and we’ve seen a lot of growth. We’re excited about next year,” she said.
ADA HIGHLIGHTS
The Lady Cougars committed four turnovers in their 3-2 loss to Asher ... Nirene Riley scored on a putback as the buzzer sounded to give Ada a heart-pounding 10-8 win over Washington. The Lady Warriors are coached by Kale Simon, a former Roff coach and the brother of Roff superintendent Ead Simon ... Sophomore Sania Richardson converted a three-point play and the Ada defense posted a shutout in a 4-0 win over North Rock Creek JV ... Richardson’s pull-up jumper that followed a steal by Tylie Dotson proved to be the difference in a 2-1 win over Marietta ... The Lady Cougars got two free throws by Richardson and another by Jakobi Williams in a 3-1 win over Lindsay. Williams had fouled out within the first seconds of the game in two previous 2-Minute tournament matchups ... Williams sealed the deal by sinking two free throws with 7.5 seconds left in a 4-0 win over North Rock Creek. ... Richardson hit a 3-pointer that hit the iron but got a shooter’s roll with 47 seconds left to put Ada on top 4-2. Idabel rallied with a clutch 3-point basket of its own.
Byng girls finish seventh
The Byng Lady Pirates finished seventh overall and went 3-2 in tournament play. Byng dropped a 2-0 decision to Lindsay in an elimination contest.
Head coach Luke Clark said the 2-minute tournament and the Ada Summer Shootout were good for his club.
“I love the 2-minute tournament because it puts you in a pressure cooker of situations. For us, being a young team replacing three starters, that kind of environment is invaluable,” he said.
Clark said there have been plenty of bright spots this summer.
“I think there have been moments when we have looked like a team that can be really good,” he said. “The hard part will be my job of finding out how everyone fits together for us to be a good team. Our kids have put in a lot of extra time this summer and that’s exciting.”
Injuries leave Latta short-handed
Latta was without an incredible six players who suffered injuries during the summer for the 2022 Ada Summer Shootout. And then the Lady Panthers were also without new head coach Clay Plunk, who was attending the birth of his new son, Casen, who was born at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.
That left Shawna Senkel in charge of the LHS squad — with a little help from newly retired Bruce Plunk — during the 2-minute tournament.
Senkel said the Latta girls showed toughness despite being so short-handed.
“We just ran out of steam and needed to convert on some free throw opportunities to have a chance to play a little longer in the tournament,” she said. “Overall, we were very young and inexperienced this week.”
Senkel was pleased with her team’s defensive effort the entire camp.
“We had a great week and played outstanding defense. That defensive effort carried over to the 2-minute tournament and helped give our girls a chance to win in every game,” Senkel said. “ I know I can speak for Coach C (Clay Plunk) when I say that we are blessed with an extremely hardworking and talented group of young ladies that are willing to do what it takes to be successful.”
Senkel said Latta’s injured players should all be ready to go by the beginning of the 2022-23 season.
