Lady Cougars finish second at SOI

DUNCAN — The Ada High School girls golf team shot a season-best 370 and finished as runner-up at the wind-blown Southern Oklahoma Invitational Tournament last Tuesday at the Duncan Golf & Tennis Club.
Tournament host Duncan, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, won the championship with a score of 340. Putnam City West finished third at 384 followed by Marlow (No. 3 in Class 2A) at 393 and Altus (No. 7 in Class 5A) in the fifth spot at 393.
Ada entered the tournament sitting in the No. 3 slot in the Class 4A rankings.
“In Class 4A, we continue to compete,” said Ada head coach Ron Anderson. “As with every year, this is when you normally see a bit more consistency in your scores. So many factors come into play, such as the obvious experience. But weather and the maturity of the courses also make your game better.”
Duncan standout JJ Gregston won the medalist crown with a one-under score of 71. Ada freshman Beans Factor and Natalie Blonien of Altus were tied for second with identical 74 scores. However, Factor was dropped to third after a scorecard playoff.
The host Lady Demons grabbed the fourth and fifth spots in the standings. Gracelynn Nickell finished with an 83 and Ady Meek was next at 87.
Ada sophomore Ava Manwell slid into the sixth-place spot with a season-best 89 score.
Despite rains in Duncan that soaked the area just 24 hours earlier, Anderson said the course at the Duncan Golf & Tennis Center was in good shape.
“The course was in very good condition despite heavy rains the night before,” he said.
Other Ada scores included Ava Patterson with a 99, London Wilson with a 108 and Natalie Jussley with a 111.
The Lady Cougars were at Perkins on Friday and travel to the Cushing Invitational Monday, hosted by the Buffalo Rock Golf Course.
Anderson said his team will get a better feeling as to where it stands in the Class 4A mix after those two events.
“We will see more 4A teams in these two tournaments than we’ve seen in our last five tournaments,” he said.
Class 4A Regional pairings were expected to be released on Friday but that information was not available at press time.
“The Lady Cougars are anticipating a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the Seminole Regional,” Anderson said. “We hope to play at Seminole because it’s close and we are familiar with the course. But the OSSAA could send us anywhere.”
———o———
GIRLS
Tuesday, April 5
Southern Oklahoma Invitational
Team Standings
1. Ducnan 340
2. ADA 370
3. PC North 384
4. Marlow Blue 393
5. Altus 410
6. Ardmore 427
7. Elgin 455
8. Washington 458
9. Marlow White 463
10. Lawton Ike 474
11. Lawton Mac 476
Top Individuals
1. JJ Gregston (Duncan) 71
2. Natalie Blonien (Altus) 74
3. Beans Factor (Ada) 74
4. Gracelynn Nickell (Duncan) 83
5. Ady Meek (Duncan) 87
6. Ava Manwell (Ada) 89
Ada Individual Results
Beans Factor 74
Ava Manwell 89
Ava Patterson 99
London Wilson 108
Natalie Jussley 111
Up Next: Ada at Cushing Invitational Monday at Buffalo Rock Golf Course.
