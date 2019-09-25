HOLDENVILLE — The Ada High School girls cross-country team finished second at the 2019 Blue and Gold Invitational, hosted Saturday morning by Holdenville High School.
Community Christian ran away with the team title with 26 points, followed by Ada at 64 and the host Lady Wolverines close behind at 65. Atoka was fourth with 73 points.
In the boys race, the Calvin Bulldogs (54) were second in the team standings behind Community Christian (21). Ada finished fifth at 109.
GIRLS
Angelina Hernandez led the Lady Cougars with an 11th-place finish in a time of 15:18. Hunter Martinez followed in 13th with a time of 15:22. Thiara Salgado also recorded a top 20 finish. She was 16th with a time of 15:54.
Other Lady Cougar runners included Indy Hughes (16:58), Isabella McGinley (17:50), Dianishka Santiago (18:21), Reagan McCortney (18:52), Isabelle Boettcher (19:17), Araceli Cruz (22:08); Angelica Cruz (23:04) and Katie Carter (23:12).
Calvin — which didn’t field a complete team — had the top local runner in Hannah Harris, who was ninth with a time of 15:05. Rachel Janda was next for the Lady Bulldogs in 11th place in 15:18.
Coalgate’s Jillion Orr led her team with a 15th-place finish in 15:37. Elisa Palmer was next for the Lady Wildcats at 19:27. Other CHS runners were Joley James (19:40) and Annsleigh Palmer (20:26).
BOYS
Calvin had the fifth- and sixth-place runners in the boys 5000 Meter Run. Jacobie Lacy topped Calvin in a time of 18:44, and Jaide Guffey was right behind at 18:49. Two other Bulldog athletes finished in the top 20 — Jace McRay in 13th in 19:24 and Champ Florie in 19th at 20:13.
Jaxon McRay was 22nd in 20:29, and Nevon Bump was 24th in 20:37 for the CHS squad. Other Calvin runners included Charlie Harden (20:51), Jonas Winningham (21:14) and Casey Avery (22:03).
Ada was paced by Anthony White, who landed in the 15th spot in 19:44. Samuel Rhynes followed in 22nd in 20:29. Other Cougar runners included Timothy Wakefield (21:19), Eli Alvarez (21:39), Daniel Monjarus (22:32), Dane McKinney (23:03), Korbin Rhodes (23:58), Landon Hamrick (24:22), Valor Davis (24:33), Isaiah Castaneda (25:32), A.J. Revels (27:05), Jesus Valazquez (27:06), Jason Abbott (32:00) and Minh Nguyen (32:18).
Byng boys bring home title from Norman
NORMAN — The Byng High School boys team won the Class 4A-3A boys division at the OK Runner Classic cross-country meet, held Saturday in Norman.
The Pirates finished with 54 points, followed by Weatherford with 63, Oklahoma Christian School with 79, Bethany with 109 and Elk City with 130.
In the girls 4A-3A race, the Lady Pirates settled for a ninth-place showing.
BOYS
Harley Cobb led the Byng showing with a second-place finish in 17:33. Caden Goss of Ft. Gibson won the individual championship in 16:52.
Fisher Bailey was fifth overall at 17:59. Kade Streater was 13th in 18:34, and AJ Gustin also finished in the top 20 for the Pirates at 18th in 18:54. Lawrence Coleman was 21st in 19:07.
Other Byng runners included Johnathan Delfrate (20:07) and Will Vogt (21:19).
GIRLS
Weatherford rolled to the girls team title with 36 points. Blanchard was a distant second at 104, followed by Marlow at 105, Sulphur at 110 and Elk City at 147.
Deesa Neely led the Byng team with a sixth-place finish in 13:27. Kaylee DeAngelis was next for the Lady Pirates in 37th in 15:38. Other BHS runners were Kylee Smith (16:00), Aunna Mitchell (17:30), Jaylan Miller (18:42) and Rhiannon Nickell (19:38).
