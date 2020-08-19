ROFF — The Ada High softball team scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to get within two but could get no closer in an 11-3 loss to host Roff Monday evening.
Ada, now 4-4 on the year, has three more consecutive road trips on the schedule. The Lady Cougars travel to Glenpool Aug. 24, Tahlequah on Aug. 28 and Tulsa Rogers on Aug. 29. Ada’s next home game is Sept. 1 versus Durant.
The Lady Tigers, now 3-1, hosted Kiowa Tuesday night before Calera comes to town Aug. 27.
Trailing 5-0, the Lady Cougars started the fourth inning with consecutive singles from Amaya Frizell, Rylynn Truett and Trenity Duvall that loaded the bases.
Jakobi Williams then hit a sacrifice fly to center field pushing home the first Ada run.
The Lady Cougars then scored two runs via an error to trim the Roff lead to 5-3.
Ada finished with five hits by five different players. Abbey Strong ripped a double, while Ada got base hits from Josie Morgan, Frizell, Truett and Duvall.
The Roff offense produced 10 hits, led by Chloe Eldred and Payton Owens. Eldred finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, while Owens went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Lillie McDonald blasted a three-run triple in the contest, while Camden Simon and Paige Mayfield both had doubles. Simon and Maddie Adair both scored two runs for the home team.
Mayfield was the winning pitcher. She struck out three, walked two and gave up two earned runs in the five-inning run-rule.
Chardoney Stick was stuck with the loss. She had one strikeout and three walks in 4.2 innings.
