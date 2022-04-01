The Ada High soccer team got a late goal from Elsa Munoz to force overtime, but the Lady Cougars couldn’t cash in during overtime in a tough 3-2 loss to Harrah at home Tuesday night.
Coach Hannah McCullough’s squad dropped to 5-4 on the year, while the Lady Panthers left town at 3-4. It was the District 4A-2 opener for Ada, while Harrah evened its district mark at 1-1.
Both teams were scoreless after two 10-minute sudden-death overtimes. Then, in the penalty kick phase, Bethel scored four goals and Ada fell short with just three.
“We played hard, and I am very proud of my girls for pushing through such a long game, especially because we are battling several injuries,” McCullough said.
After drawing a foul from Harrah in the box, Angie Long scored a goal for Ada via a penalty kick to put the home team on top 1-0 25 minutes into the game.
Harrah then scored on a free kick at the 38-minute mark and then tried to win it with a second goal 61 minutes in. However, a few minutes later AHS senior defender Indy Hughes started a series of plays that led to Munoz’ late game-tying goal.
“Indy Hughes had a massive throw-in that sophomore forward Mckayla Rios headed toward the goal,” McCullough explained. “Junior midfielder Elsa Munoz crashed in, ensuring the goal was made.”
Under district rules, two 10-minute sudden-death overtimes had to be played to try and decide a winner, but neither team could cash in during that time.
Harrah then won it with the 4-3 edge in PKs.
The Lady Cougars are at Chickasha at 5:30 p.m. today and host Cleveland next Tuesday.
