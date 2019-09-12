Lady Cougars fall to Durant in district play

Things got away from the Ada High softball team in a hurry against Durant in a District 5A-4 matchup at home Tuesday night.
The Lady Lions scored four runs in the second inning and six more in the third and ran away with a 13-0 victory.
Durant improved to 15-7 overall and 8-1 in district play, while Ada slipped to 4-9 and 2-3. The Lady Cougars are still in the hunt for a Top 4 finish in 5A-4. Durant and Tahlequah will claim the top two spots, while Ada is locked in a close battle with McAlester and Glenpool for third and fourth place.
Durant piled up 13 hits and took advantage of five Ada errors and that proved to be a bad combination for the home team.
The Lady Lions led 2-0 after the first inning before getting RBI singles by Hannah Kaler, Abi Gregory and Madyson Tolbert in a four-run outburst in the top of the second that boosted the Durant advantage to 6-0.
Durant's six-run explosion in the top of the third was highlighted by a two-run homer by Kaler and an RBI hit from Sydney Paris.
Kaler finished 3-for-3 and added a double and totaled four RBIs and three runs scored to pace the DHS offense. Paris went 3-for-3 with a double and scored three times. Gregory, Tolbert and Kayce Polson added two hits each for the Lady Lions.
Amaya Frizell finished 1-for-1 and was hit by a pitch for Ada and Kinsley Goza went 1-for-2 from her leadoff spot.
Isie Cox was the winning pitcher for Durant and she got relief help from Carlie Sanders. Cox struck out six, didn't walk a batter and allowed the two Ada hits in three scoreless innings. Sanders recorded two Ks in relief.
Alyssa Colungo struck out three and didn't issue a walk in five innings.
The Lady Cougars look to rebound tonight when they host Tulsa Memorial at 5 p.m. in a 5A-4 doubleheader.
