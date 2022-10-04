CACHE — The Ada High softball team failed to cash in during its Bi-District series with host Cache Saturday afternoon.
The host Lady Bulldogs opened the day with a 10-0 victory over the Lady Cougars before completing the Bi-District sweep with an 8-3 victory in Game 2.
Cache — which finished four in District 4A-1 — advances to regional tournament play with a 23-13 record, while Ada saw its season come to an end at 17-15.
Ada head coach Jeremy Strong said it was a tough draw for his club after finishing fifth in District 4A-2 thanks to a 3-2 home loss to Classen SAS last Wednesday. A win over the Lady Comets would have moved Ada into the No. 4 spot and the Lady Cougars would have hosted Clinton in a Bi-District best-of-3 series.
Instead, Ada made the nearly three-hour bus trip to Cache.
“Cache is a very solid team. They are going to give some people some trouble,” Strong told The Ada News. “They have a good arm in the circle, play good defense and they put the ball in play.”
Ada surrendered five runs in the bottom of the first inning to the Lady Bulldogs in Game 1 and finished that contest with four errors.
“We didn’t start the day off real great. After a three-hour trip, we misplayed a few balls early that put us in a hole,” Strong explained. We had a tough time getting started. After the first game, we regrouped and competed much better in the second game but still came up short.”
The Lady Cougars got off to a solid start to the 2022 season but lost nine of their final 11 games, albeit against tough competition.
“I’m proud of my girls’ effort and attitude. We played the game the right way,” Strong said.
“This season we showed some growth and maturity. We didn’t play as well as we wanted the second half of the season and came up a little short in the playoffs. But we will be able to work on some of our weaknesses this offseason and come out stronger this spring.”
Game 1
Cache 10, Ada 0
The Lady Cougars couldn’t get the offense going against Cache ace Kadielynne Fisher. She struck out seven, walked none and scattered three hits in the five-inning shutout.
Ada’s three hits included a double by Bradi Odom and base hits from Trenity Duvall and Tyley Dotson.
Kayla Timmons led a nine-hit Cache offense, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs. No other Cache player had more than one hit or an extra-base hit.
Odom struck out three, walked none and gave up just one earned run in four innings of work in the circle for the Lady Cougars.
Game 2
Cache 8, Ada 3
The Lady Bulldogs scored two runs in both the first and second innings to again get the early upper hand on Ada.
The Lady Cougars got an RBI double by Abbey Strong and a run-scoring single by Jakobi Williams in the bottom of the third inning that cut the Cache advantage to 5-2.
Ada’s final run of the season came in the bottom of the fourth inning. Karsyn Woods and Tyley Dotson led off with back-to-back base hits. After Woods was erased on the basepaths with a fielder’s choice, Dotson stole third and later raced home on a groundout to third base by Josie Morgan.
Caitlyn Hodge led a 13-hit Cache attack, going 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and four RBIs. Asia Timmons finished 4-for-4, all singles, with two runs scored and Danielle Powell went 2-for-4 with a double.
Payten Nunley was the winning hurler for Cache. She struck out one, walked three and allowed three earned runs in seven innings. Odom pitched five innings for Ada before getting relief help from Woods.
